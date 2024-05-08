Abramorama Partners with YOW Media on Protocol 7 for North American Theatrical Release

The film takes us behind the corporate curtain, exposing a chain of command that devolves responsibility, prioritizes profits over people, and fosters an amoral mindset of “just following orders”.

New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA — Abramorama announced that they have acquired North American theatrical distribution rights to the corporate thriller Protocol 7, directed by Andy Wakefield (Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe). The film tells the story of Alexis, a small-town lawyer, who is confronted with the reality of corporate fraud at the highest level. Will she hold a massive corporation accountable in this true whistleblower story?

Protocol 7 will kick off with a premiere in New York City on May 31st at Look Dine-in Cinema. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow screenings in NYC on both May 31st & June 1st, giving the audience a chance to ask questions about the film. The team will also be hosting a VIP invite-only premiere event in Austin, TX on June 7th as well as a Los Angeles opening on June 14th along with a week-long engagement at The Laemmle Royal. More cities across the United States and Canada to follow. In addition to this, a special mid-week GATHR powered theatrical “People’s Premiere” – a one day, nation-wide event open to the public, hosted by community ambassadors will take place on May 29th. To learn more about the film or to receive updates, go to www.protocol7.movie.

Based on real-life events, Protocol 7 follows Alexis Koprowski, a devoted mother and small-town family lawyer, Adrian Jay, a renegade doctor exiled from the medical profession, and Steve Schilling, a virologist at a prominent vaccine laboratory turned corporate whistleblower, as they work together to hold a large pharmaceutical corporation accountable for allegedly fraudulent test results behind a failing mumps vaccine. The film takes us behind the corporate curtain, exposing a chain of command that devolves responsibility, prioritizes profits over people, and fosters an amoral mindset of “just following orders”.

Protocol 7 stars Rachel Whittle (The Purge, The Thing about Pam), Matthew Marsden(Black Hawk Down, Helen of Troy) and Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, King of the Gypsies). The film was written by Andy Wakefield and Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Shrek, Godzilla vs. King Kong), produced by Joey Vasatka and Brian Wendel (“Undercover Boss,” “The Biggest Loser”) and executive produced by Marcel Jahnke and Andy Wakefield.

The trailer to Protocol 7 was released today and can be viewed HERE.

Abramorama CEO Karol Martesko-Fenster stated, “Abramorama is looking forward to this partnership with YOW Media to bring Andy Wakefield’s thrilling narrative feature film Protocol 7 to audiences across the country. A whistle blower story inspired by real events, Andy and the film team have given us a story about the importance of a mother’s instinct and expertly turns the responsibility on the viewer to research and question to find the truth.”

Andy Wakefield is a physician, author, and filmmaker. He has published over 150 original scientific articles, books, book chapters, and invited scientific commentaries. In the pursuit of truth regarding childhood vaccines, intestinal inflammation, and neurological injury in children, his career changed forever. He’s now committed to bringing about change in the world through the power of film. In 2016, Andy wrote and directed the documentary, “VAXXED: From Cover-up to Catastrophe”. The film was originally intended to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, however pushback, apparently from festival sponsors, turned out to be too much for the festival and they subsequently pulled the film. The following week Robert DeNiro very publicly regretted the decision to censor the film and urged everyone to see it. VAXXED became a worldwide hit! Andy’s subsequent films have been a beacon of hope and light for people in the health freedom community who fight every day for the lives of affected children.

Director Andy Wakefield added, “Without this powerful film, the public deception would have continued, its coffers plundered, and its children exploited in the corporate interest. If it continues then we will have allowed it.”

PROTOCOL 7 (USA, 97 Minutes, English – Rating — R Some Language) 7 Fathom Films presents in association with Yow Media. A Film by Andy Wakefield “Protocol 7”. Featuring Rachel Whittle, Matthew Mardsen Eric Roberts. Original score by Will Taylor. Casting Director Michael Druck, C.S.A. Production Designer Bill Swano. Cinematographer Jordan Bogart. Executive Producers Marcel Jahnke, Andy Wakefield. Producers Joey Vasatka, Brian Wendel. Story by Andy Wakefield. Screen Writers Andy Wakefield, Terry Rossio. Directed by Andy Wakefield. An Abramorama North American Theatrical Release. For more information visit, www.protocol7.movie/

