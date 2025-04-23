ACC Announces Newest Membership Benefit: The ACC Mentor Match Program

New ACC program helps in-house counsel quickly and easily connect with mentors or mentees around the world.

Washington – The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) announced the launch of its newest member benefit, the ACC Mentor Match Program. With over 48,000 members in 100+ countries, being able to network with peers from around the world is key for ACC members. The program strengthens those connections by making it easy for members to find mentors or mentees. The platform lets users search by skills, experience, and other criteria to build meaningful mentoring relationships—whether locally or globally.

“ACC members have a vast range of legal and in-house knowledge across all career levels and organizations. Their eagerness to share insights is what makes our community strong. We’re excited to launch the ACC Mentor Match Program to turn these connections into valuable professional relationships.” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president and CEO. “This program helps connect in-house legal professionals across all experience levels and team sizes. By fostering mentor-mentee relationships beyond traditional networking, we create a strong platform for growth, learning, and career development.”

Mentors are excited to share their insights on a variety of topics, including how to navigate complex career decisions, develop essential leadership skills, find work-life balance while advancing professionally, and tap into ACC’s vast global network. This program is a great chance for ACC members to connect with experienced in-house legal professionals who can provide invaluable guidance on a variety of topics or become mentors and inspire others.

This powerful platform offers:

Free access for all ACC members.

A network of experienced mentors.

Flexible, member-driven connections tailored to individual needs.

Personalized matching based on career goals, expertise, and aspirations.

ACC members can access the platform here.

