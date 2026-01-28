ACC Foundation and TED Launch Partnership to Bring TEDLaw Trainings to the Legal Profession

Beginning in 2026, law firms will have the opportunity to host TEDLaw trainings in partnership with TEDLaw and the ACC Foundation.

Washington, D.C. — The ACC Foundation announced a new partnership with TED to launch TEDLaw trainings—a transformative professional development experience designed to help lawyers lead with insight, integrity, and impact in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

TEDLaw trainings bring TED’s globally recognized approach to storytelling, perspective-shifting, and experiential learning into the legal profession for the first time. Developed with input from general counsel, law professors, private practitioners, law students, and judges, the program integrates curated TED content, collaborative case simulations, and facilitated dialogue to encourage deeper thinking and meaningful connection.

“At TED, we believe ideas have the power to change how people see the world—and how they lead within it,” said Nishat Ruiter, General Counsel for TED. “Partnering with the ACC Foundation is a natural fit. The Foundation’s deep relationships with in-house legal leaders and its commitment to advancing thoughtful, values-driven leadership make it the ideal partner to bring TED’s learning model into the legal profession in a meaningful and lasting way.”

The training is built around five pillars central to modern legal leadership Navigating Legal Identity and Values; Critical Thinking for Legal Solutions; Intuitive Collaboration in Law; Cultural Competence in Legal Practice; and Practicing Law in the AI Age.

Beginning in 2026, law firms will have the opportunity to host TEDLaw trainings in partnership with TEDLaw and the ACC Foundation. Sessions are designed for chief legal officers, general counsel, and senior in-house advisors, creating a space for reflection, peer exchange, and candid conversation about the future of legal practice.

“The legal profession is navigating unprecedented complexity—from technological disruption to evolving expectations of leadership,” said Jason L. Brown, President & CEO of ACC and President of the ACC Foundation. “Through this partnership with TED, we are equipping legal leaders with the tools to think differently, lead more intentionally, and engage more meaningfully with the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

“TEDLaw trainings are about creating space for lawyers to step back, reflect, and engage with big ideas that shape how they lead and serve,” said Jennifer Chen, Executive Director of the ACC Foundation. “By combining TED’s powerful learning model with the lived experiences of legal leaders, we are offering something truly distinctive—an experience that fosters curiosity, empathy, and forward-looking leadership.”

Law firms interested in learning more about hosting a TEDLaw training may contact foundation@acc.com.

About the ACC Foundation

The ACC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the efforts of the Association of Corporate Counsel by serving the needs of the global in-house bar through education, the advancement of pro bono service, dissemination of research and surveys, leadership and professional development opportunities, and initiatives that help foster a culture of inclusiveness. The ACC Foundation partners with corporations, law firms, legal service providers and bar associations to assist in the furtherance of these goals. Thanks to our generous benefactors, the ACC Foundation is able to support thousands of attorneys each year participating in CLE programs, networking and pro bono events.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges — working to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future.