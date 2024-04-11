ACC Foundation Hosts 2024 Cybersecurity Summit, Highlighting Threats and Innovations Specifically for the Legal Community

“The ACC Foundation Cybersecurity Summit is the leading cybersecurity and data privacy conference specially tailored for the legal community,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC Foundation president.

Washington – The Association of Corporate Counsel Foundation (ACC Foundation) hosted the 8th annual Cybersecurity Summit. Held on the campus of UCLA, the sold-out conference brought together law firms, corporations, and government officials to share and learn about preventing, preparing for, and responding to data breaches. Fifty-seven percent of the more than 200 attendees, speakers, and sponsors belonged to diverse groups, making this one of the most diverse conferences related to cybersecurity and data privacy.

“The ACC Foundation Cybersecurity Summit is the leading cybersecurity and data privacy conference specially tailored for the legal community,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC Foundation president and ACC president & CEO. “With the timely topics covered by recognized subject matter experts in private industry and the federal government, no other conference equals the depth, breadth, and diversity of the ACC Foundation Cybersecurity Summit. I thank all of the attendees, speakers, sponsors, advisory board, and staff for making this another successful event filled with actionable information law firms and in-house professionals can apply in their organizations.”

Session topics included:

Fireside Chat with U.S. Cyber Command GC Peter Hayden

Navigating the Nexus – Diversity in AI and Cybersecurity with Charlotte Burrows, Chair, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Responding to a Cybersecurity Incident – An Interactive Tabletop Exercise for the C-Suite

SEC Cyber Incident and Risk Management Disclosure Readiness

GenAI & Cybersecurity – Integrating Cyber Risk into your AI Governance Strategy

And many more.

“In-house counsel and law firms play an integral role in preventing, preparing for, and responding to a cyber incident and this Summit aims to provide them with the specific information they need,” said Jennifer Chen, ACC Foundation executive director. “Summit speakers made it perfectly clear that the threats posed by cyber criminals are only intensifying in scope and innovation, and that we must all remain vigilant in staying as up-to-date and prepared as possible. This of course included a greater focus on the current and future impacts of artificial intelligence. I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved for so graciously giving their time and expertise to help their peers in the legal community.”

