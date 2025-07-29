ACC’s National Capital Region Chapter Honors ACC CEO Veta T. Richardson with 2025 Outstanding Career Achievement Award

Her dedication to empowering the next generation of legal talent reflects the same passion she brings to her roles as a community builder, respected educator, and award-winning thought leader.

Washington, D.C. – The Association of Corporate Counsel announced that Veta T. Richardson, Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) president and CEO was named the recipient of the 2025 Corporate Counsel Award – Outstanding Career Achievement, presented on behalf of the ACC National Capital Region (NCR) Board of Directors. ACC NCR recognizes Richardson’s extraordinary leadership, lasting contributions to the in-house counsel profession, and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Since taking the helm of ACC in 2011, Richardson’s leadership has been instrumental to its growth to more than 50,000 in-house counsel and legal operations professionals, spanning 117 countries, and representing the legal departments of 98% of the Fortune 100 and over half of the Global 1000. Under her strategic direction, ACC revamped its product and service offerings to spur exponential growth beyond ACC’s North American roots, to increase its presence throughout Europe and launch new chapters across Asia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East, and Australia.

A longtime advocate for diversity and inclusion, Richardson previously served as president and executive director of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA), where her thought leadership laid the foundation for transformational DEI efforts across the legal profession increasing opportunities for tens of thousands of lawyers. Among her many contributions, she awarded the early grants that launched ACC NCR’s Corporate Scholars Program, which has facilitated internships for more than 200 law students over the past two decades and become a national model.

“This award is deeply meaningful because it comes from ACC members in my local region,” said Richardson. “It has been one of the great honors of my career to serve this incredible profession and to help create pathways for others to thrive. I share this recognition with the many colleagues, mentors, and changemakers who’ve inspired and supported me throughout my career.”

Richardson also led efforts to establish ACC NCR’s Street Law partnership, engaging high school students in legal literacy and education through interactive programming delivered by in-house counsel volunteers. Her dedication to empowering the next generation of legal talent reflects the same passion she brings to her roles as a community builder, respected educator, and award-winning thought leader.

A former in-house counsel herself, with more than a decade of experience at Sunoco, Inc., a current adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and board advisor for two legal tech companies, Richardson continues to shape the profession both inside and outside the boardroom. Her Amazon bestselling book, Take Six: Essential Habits to Own Your Destiny, Overcome Challenges, and Unlock Opportunities, offers a roadmap for professionals across industries to lead with purpose and resilience.

Richardson was formally honored at ACC NCR’s annual Corporate Counsel Awards Gala on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Westwood Country Club in Vienna, VA, where the region’s legal community comes together to celebrate excellence in in-house counsel.

For more information about the Corporate Counsel Awards, visit www.acc.com/chapters/ncr.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 48,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.