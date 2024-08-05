Adolescents Who Outgrow Milk Allergy Remain on Track Health-wise

Research shows having a childhood cow’s milk allergy doesn’t affect the development of teens who outgrow it.

Cow’s milk has long been cited for its health benefits. This natural beverage is nutrient-rich, offering a great source of high-quality protein, essential for muscle repair and growth, calcium, which is aids in maintaining bone and teeth strength, and other important vitamins including vitamin D, B12, and riboflavin. Ingesting these nutrients can help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, in recent years, research has also criticized cow’s milk for sometimes containing contaminants that can be detrimental to one’s health. Milk may contain antibiotics, which are used to treat infections in dairy cows, and has also been shown to be occasionally tainted with pesticides, hormones, and harmful bacteria like E. coli or Salmonella. Many individuals are also lactose intolerant or otherwise have an allergy to cow’s milk. Common symptoms include skin reactions such as hives, eczema, or swelling of the lips, face, and throat, digestive issues such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, and even respiratory symptoms can include wheezing, coughing, and nasal congestion. In severe cases, anaphylaxis may occur.

Sometimes, parents are able to spot a milk allergy in a child’s infancy by noting these symptoms. Other times, a milk allergy develops later on. In a recent study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers in Finland analyzed the long-term effects of cow’s milk allergy (CMA) in teens who had outgrown their allergy. The study focused on whether these adolescents, who once had to follow a strict milk-elimination diet, continued to consume dairy products at lower levels compared to their peer counterparts without the allergy. The team also focused on whether vitamin D concentrations and height differences existed among the participants.

Cow’s milk allergy affects a relatively low percentage of European children as babies (between 0.5% and 2.4%). Once spotted, it’s important that these children refrain from milk consumption altogether. This could cause children who are allergic to not get the same levels of nutrients their milk-drinking peers are able to consume. The study specifically wanted to examine the long-term effects of milk elimination diets in children who grew tolerant in adolescence, particularly regarding potential changes to dietary habits, vitamin D levels, and overall growth.

The team used questionnaires to gather information about the participants’ diets, including the information about dairy products and other sources of vitamin D such as eggs, meat, poultry, fish, and mushrooms. They also measured their height and weight and examined fasting blood samples to determine serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels.

Overall, the team found that teens with a history of cow’s milk allergy did not have significant differences in their dairy consumption compared to their peers. In fact, both groups consumed less than the recommended amount of dairy, but, despite this, their vitamin D levels were up to par. Their height and weight did not differ significantly, either, and there was no prominent impact on growth. These findings provide reassurance that a milk-elimination diet in early childhood does not necessarily lead to long-term nutrient deficiencies or growth issues once the allergy is outgrown.

