Maternal Obesity Can Negatively Impact Breastfeeding Times

Study finds weight influences a mother’s willingness and ability to continue breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding offers many benefits for both infants and mothers. For babies, it provides essential nutrients and antibodies that promote healthy development while boosting the immune system, fending off infections. Breastfed babies have been found to have a lower risk of contracting respiratory infections, ear infections, and gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, breastfeeding has been linked to higher intelligence scores and a reduced likelihood of developing chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and asthma later in life. For mothers, it accelerates postpartum recovery by helping to contract the uterus and reduce bleeding. It also promotes bonding with the baby, lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, and can help shed added pregnancy pounds more quickly. Despite these many benefits, some women face challenges with breastfeeding, particularly those with higher body mass indexes (BMIs) and discontinue the practice early. Recent research published in the International Journal of Obesity sheds light on the relationship between maternal obesity and difficulties with continuing to breast feed, particularly past the six-month mark.

Researchers from the United Kingdom conducted a comprehensive study as part of the Pregnancies Better Eating and Activity Trial (UPBEAT). The study included 715 women with BMIs of 30 kg/m² or higher, recruited from cities including Glasgow, London, and Manchester. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either regular antenatal care or an enhanced lifestyle intervention designed to reduce dietary glycemic load and increase physical activity. The primary focus of the study was to track breastfeeding behaviors at six months postpartum and investigate associated changes in maternal anthropometry and serological metabolome. Researchers collected extensive data on maternal sociodemographic characteristics, BMI, breastfeeding practices, and metabolic measures from blood samples.

The study revealed 82% of participants began to breastfeed, but only 40% continued to, either partially or exclusively, six months after giving birth. Women with class I obesity (BMI 30-34.9 kg/m²) exclusively breastfed for a median of 90 days, while those with class II (BMI 35-39.9 kg/m²) and class III obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m²) did so for 75 and 74 days, respectively. Women who breastfed at six months postpartum had lower levels of triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL), at the same time they had higher levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), polyunsaturated fats, and amino acids like glycine and alanine.

These changes suggest potential long-term benefits for heart health, and continued breastfeeding was associated with lower postpartum weight retention. Women who breastfed for six months retained, on average, 1.8 kg less weight compared to those who did not.

Obese women can have low prolactin levels, delayed lactogenesis, and low self-esteem as it related to body image, which can all hinder their ability to continue breastfeeding. Common reasons for discontinuing include low milk supply, discomfort with feeding, and the convenience of formula feeding, particularly as it relates to being in public spaces or to a desire to get more sleep. Certain formulas stay in a baby’s system longer than breast milk, meaning they stay satisfied longer.

Given that there are well-documented benefits to this practice, however, it is important for healthcare practitioners and others to offer support to combat issues related to maternal obesity. Many of the challenges posed by maternal obesity can be overcome with encouragement, inclusiveness, and early interventions to counter mental and physical limitations.

Sources:

Breastfeeding Benefits Both Baby and Mom

Shorter exclusive breastfeeding periods for women with a higher BMI compared to those with lower obesity classifications

Breastfeeding behaviours in women with obesity; associations with weight retention and the serum metabolome: a secondary analysis of UPBEAT

Breast Milk and Obesity