Advantous Law launches, Bringing Focused State and Local Tax Legal Services to Louisiana Market

BATON ROUGE – Earlier this month, Advantous Law announced it has launched a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown – two leading SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them – and will serve businesses and industries from Fortune 50 corporations to privately held companies across Louisiana and surrounding states. Advantous Law will counsel and fight for clients across the full spectrum of tax types and issues, from the most common to the most complex, with a particular focus on tax controversy, disputes and appeals.

“With this launch, we are filling a niche for businesses in need of knowledgeable, experienced tax attorneys, able to manage highly-technical cases from administrative appeals to the Supreme Court,” said Jason DeCuir, Advantous Law’s founder and co-owner of Advantous Consulting. “Joining forces with Jason Brown, who is widely considered one of the region’s top SALT lawyers, will immediately establish Advantous Law as the go-to state and local tax firm that will deliver results for its clients.”

DeCuir is a sought-after thought leader in the field of state and local tax policy and represents businesses across every industry sector on SALT matters. DeCuir previously served as a principal at a global tax services firm as well as chief of staff, assistant secretary and executive counsel at the Louisiana Department of Revenue. In those roles and others, he spearheaded many of the state’s recent tax reform efforts in the last several years and was instrumental in increasing Louisiana’s COST (Council on State Taxation) scorecard from a D- to a B.

Brown, who will serve as the firm’s managing partner and head of its Tax Controversy, Disputes and Appeals Practice, has more than two decades of experience representing businesses of all types, from Fortune 500 companies to homegrown retailers and grocers, in all types of SALT matters. Brown was previously a partner in a regional multi-practice law firm where he focused on SALT controversy, including complex litigation before state tax tribunals and courts.

“I am thrilled to help launch Advantous Law and to continue serving clients in this highly-specialized practice area,” said Brown. “The state and local tax landscape in Louisiana and across the country is constantly changing,” he continued, “often faster than companies are able to absorb in real time. Our firm’s singular focus is state and local tax; and as a firm that exclusively handles SALT matters, we are able to provide the focused, real-time approach our clients deserve.”

“With the formation of Advantous Law, it will serve as counsel to Advantous Consulting and provide a full range of legal services to its clients, who are predominantly in the oil and gas, chemical, manufacturing, industrial, retail and healthcare spaces, among others,” said DeCuir.

Joining DeCuir and Brown as senior associate is Kristian A. Gerrets. Gerrets has extensive experience in the SALT arena, including his work at two of the world’s leading (Big Four) accounting firms and representing clients in controversy matters at the administrative level and before the Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals. DeCuir, Brown and Gerrets are considered national experts in their field and are often featured speakers at tax conferences, as well as frequent contributors to tax publications.

