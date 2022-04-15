After Receiving Dozens of Injury Reports, GE Recalls 155K Refrigerators

GE is recalling certain refrigerators after receiving dozens of injury reports.

If you own a home, chances are you have some sort of refrigerator in the kitchen. Earlier this week, GE announced a recall for about 155,000 refrigerators sold in Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other home appliance stores nationwide over concerns the freezer handle “can come off when pulled.” Unfortunately, this may cause some people to fall, and already three dozen injuries have been reported due to the issue.

The refrigerators affected by the recall include “six models of the GE Free-Standing French Door refrigerator and bottom freezers with fingerprint resistant stainless steel.” The impacted model numbers are as follows:

GFE26JYMKFFS

GFE26JYMNFFS

GNE27EYMKFFS

GNE27EYMNFFS

GNE27JYMKFFS

GNE27JYMNFFS

In addition, the serial numbers on the affected refrigerators have one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

Both the model and serial numbers are printed on “the top, left side of the interior of the refrigerator.” Consumers who have the recalled refrigerators should contact GE and someone will be sent to repair the problem. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact GE customer service at 888-345-4671.

Sources:

Dozens of injuries prompt recall of 155,000 refrigerators nationwide

GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Fall Hazard