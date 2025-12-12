Agiloft Appoints Microsoft Veteran Jason Barnwell as Chief Legal Officer

Visionary legal executive to lead legal operations and shape the future of CLM with smarter workflows, enhanced customer experience, and a data-driven approach to market growth.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif./PRNewswire – Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the appointment of Jason Barnwell as Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

As one of the most respected legal operations and digital transformation leaders in the technology industry, Barnwell will serve as a transformational CLO. Leveraging Agiloft’s CLM platform with AI on the inside™, Barnwell will accelerate Agiloft’s ongoing commitment to excellence in legal and contracting transformation – leading internal legal operations and offering informed guidance into product development and customer community, bringing the perspective of a transformative legal leader to both Agiloft and its customers.

Barnwell joins Agiloft from Microsoft, where he spent more than 15 years in senior legal and business leadership roles, most recently serving as General Manager and Associate General Counsel for Monetization and Business Planning. He is widely recognized for his efforts to digitally transform and modernize legal work with machine intelligence to make it more meaningful, scalable, and impactful. At Microsoft, he guided digital transformation initiatives as GM and Associate General Counsel within the company’s Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs organization, blending cultural and technical innovation to enhance performance and business impact. During his tenure, he oversaw the legal strategy behind Microsoft’s global contracting engine, streamlining data-driven legal processes connected to multi-billion-dollar procurement spend across the company’s global supply chain.

“Bringing Jason on as our CLO is exciting for Agiloft and for the industry,” said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. “Jason knows how to unlock the potential of legal teams, harness AI and data, and make contracting a true driver of business value. At the same time, his leadership sends a signal to legal leaders everywhere of what modern contracting that drives real business value can achieve. I look forward to seeing how his impact will set a new standard for what modern data-first CLM can do – for our customers and the industry as a whole.”

Beyond his corporate leadership, he serves as an advisor to legal technology initiatives including Clearbrief.ai and LawAdvisor Ventures, and as a board member for organizations such as the Pacific Science Center and Eastside Preparatory School. Barnwell holds a Juris Doctor from USC Gould School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

“It is energizing to step into Agiloft now, where we get to show what is possible when smart systems, AI, and talented teams come together in legal operations,” said Barnwell. “Contracts are where the human, the process, and the machine meet, and most teams get buried in repetitive work, so the opportunity cost is huge. My focus will be to create patterns that scale: smarter workflows, talented teams that lift each other up, and legal operations that influence significant business outcomes. I am thrilled to join Eric and the team in unlocking new ways for legal teams to have meaningful impact with transformational AI solutions.”

Barnwell’s appointment – effective December 1, 2025 – comes at a critical time for Agiloft, as the company continues to expand its leadership in AI-driven CLM solutions for enterprise customers. As organizations increasingly look to legal teams to lead digital transformation, Barnwell’s unique blend of legal insight, technological acumen, and customer-centric leadership will accelerate Agiloft’s mission to transform how modern businesses create, manage, and leverage contracting to deliver data-driven and measurable value.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry’s only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.