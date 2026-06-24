AI is Ready but Firms are Not: How Falling Behind on AI Implementation is Costing Clients and Talent

“We’re seeing a clear divide emerge,” said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. “Firms that are operationalizing AI are pulling ahead. Those that aren’t are starting to take on real risk, across talent, clients, and financial performance.”

TORONTO – Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX:TRI), a global content and technology company, released its 2026 Future of Professionals report which warns of the financial cost of failing to effectively implement AI across the legal, tax and audit and risk professions. The findings, based on a global survey of 1,800 professionals, show a widening gap between AI ambition and reality, one that is now carrying material consequences with up to $143 billion in client revenue at risk in the U.S. alone* and talent considering leaving.

“We’re seeing a clear divide emerge,” said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. “Firms that are operationalizing AI are pulling ahead. Those that aren’t are starting to take on real risk, across talent, clients, and financial performance. Closing that execution gap is now a business imperative for professional firms.”

New research warns of $143 billion in revenue at risk in the U.S. alone, as clients expect AI-driven value from providers

Companies at risk of losing 24% of talent within two years if their firms fail to deliver on AI

At the same time, one third of lawyers, accountants and compliance professionals are using unsanctioned AI, creating invisible risks organizations cannot monitor or control

AI adoption is not the issue. 74% of professionals are already using AI tools every week, but organizations are struggling to translate that usage into real value. In fact, 91% of professionals believe their organizations are falling short of what AI can deliver, leading to unintended consequences such as one-third of lawyers, accountants, and compliance professionals saying they turn to unsanctioned tools, creating invisible, unmanaged risk.

Even where an AI strategy exists, execution is lagging: 35% say ambitions are not reflected in their day-to-day work, and nearly one in five say their organization still lacks a clear strategy. This gap between promise and reality is beginning to affect talent, with one in four professionals saying they would consider leaving within two years if they don’t see the value they expect. Clients are reaching the same conclusion: 78% now see AI-enabled quality improvements as essential, yet just 6% believe most providers are delivering. As a result, nearly a third are preparing to reassess those provider relationships within the next 12 months.

These pressures are building faster than many leaders recognize, and are showing up in three interconnected areas:

Shadow AI is creating risk exposure

A third of lawyers, accountants and compliance professionals are using AI their organization has not approved, rising to 41% among those who say their organization is moving too slowly on AI.

96% say their AI must safeguard confidential data, 94% require verified authoritative content, and 90% need outputs they can explain and defend.

Yet 41% lack access to professional-grade tools that meet these standards.

Talent is leaving

One in four professionals (24%) who are experiencing a gap between what AI technology is capable of, and what their organization is delivering are considering leaving within two years; and 13% within 12 months.

Yet almost half of senior leaders believe meaningful talent pressure is still at least three years away.

62% say access to professional-grade AI would be a factor in accepting a new role. Among those already using it, nearly one in three would turn a role down without it.

Clients are not waiting

78% of corporate clients now consider AI-enabled quality improvements very important or essential, yet just 6% say most of their providers deliver it.

Within 12 months, 32% will be reconsidering provider relationships, with a third putting more than $1 million in annual work at risk, amounting to a combined ~$143 billion in U.S. legal and accounting revenue under active reconsideration based on AI delivery.

“Not all AI is created equal. In professions where there is real liability, the standard has to be much higher,” said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. “When outputs shape legal judgments, regulatory filings, or client advice, ‘almost right’ isn’t good enough. That’s why we build what we call Fiduciary-Grade AI, technology professionals can verify, trust, and ultimately stand behind.”

Read the full Future of Professionals report 2026 here.

The technology is ready. The gap is in execution, and the benchmark is now accountability. Thomson Reuters defines this as Fiduciary-Grade™ AI, built on authoritative, domain-specific content; rigorous privacy and security; subject-matter expertise; outputs that are transparent and verifiable; and access to real-time human support.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

About the Future of Professionals Report 2026

Now in its fourth year, the Thomson Reuters Future of Professionals Report is an annual study of how technology is reshaping professional work. The findings in the 2026 report are based on a global survey of 1,816 professionals across law, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, risk, and global trade, conducted in March – April 2026. Respondents span private practice firms as well as in-house corporate and government departments across 62 countries. For more information visit http://www.thomsonreuters.com/en/institute/future-of-professionals-2026/report.