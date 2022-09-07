Alabama Immigration Lawyers Can Make the Process Easier

If you’re planning to apply for asylum in the United States, you’ll need assistance to fill in the forms correctly.

In 2015, there were 169,972 foreign born residents in Alabama. Since then, the number of immigrants settling in Alabama has been rising, but at a slower pace than before, as the process of immigrating has become increasingly complex and there’s a policy of strict compliance with federal laws. If you want the process to run smoothly, seek legal counsel from experienced Alabama immigration lawyers.

What can immigration lawyers help you with? Everything from applying for a Green Card to fighting deportation and removal orders.

Immigration applications are processed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the feared USCIS. In its effort to detect fraud and abuse, the USCIS has been known to unjustly deny the applications of people who had all their papers in order and deserved to have their situation legalized.

If this happens to you, there’s no need to despair. Look for a reliable immigration lawyer in Birmingham or any other major Alabama city and they will help you fight the unjust denial of your application.

If you’re planning to apply for asylum in the United States, you’ll need assistance to fill in the forms correctly. Any errors can cause long and nerve-wracking delays, or indeed a rejection of your application putting you in danger of deportation. If you were persecuted in your country of origin due to race, nationality, religion or membership in certain social or political organizations you have the right to seek asylum in the US and apply for a Green Card after one year in the country. Your spouse and/or children already in the US at the time of your application can also be granted legal status.

Failure to put your papers in order in due course or having your application denied can result in you being referred to an Immigration Court for deportation.

This is a time when you need a lawyer as soon as possible. If you are arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) you have very little time to prepare your case. Your hearing, which is essential for your future, will be set in as little as 30 days, 60 at most. You need to get help from knowledgeable immigration attorneys to prepare your papers and to get an immigration bond. This bond will grant you more time to build a solid case, which will allow you to avoid deportation. If you don’t have legal representation, any error in your papers or any missing document will be used as an excuse for the ICE to put you on the next plane to your native country.

Immigration lawyers also provide assistance to people who are already in the US on various types of visas and risk losing their status and being deported. For instance, international students who are in the US on an F, J or M visa who are accused of any crime risk being expelled from their school. Even an offense like DUI can result in criminal charges against you. You’ll need a good attorney to represent you in your criminal trial and to protect you from getting deported.