How Can California Immigration Lawyers Help You Fight Deportation?

More than a quarter of California’s population is made up of foreign-born residents. Almost 11 million immigrants, which account for 27.2% of the population, according to worldpopulationreview.com. And more are coming every single day. If you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for ways to get your papers in order or to bring a loved one into the country. There are many ways to solve your problem, but you will need help from experienced California immigration lawyers. One word of advice – if a friend or neighbor tells you they know someone who can help you and they charge very little, beware. As Americans like to say, if it’s too good to be true it probably isn’t. There are plenty of so-called immigration consultants who offer their services for cheap, but they are not qualified for that, nor do they care about you and your family. Better look up the best immigration lawyers in Los Angeles and follow their advice. There are over 3.4 million immigrants in LA, and many of them have managed to become legal residents with the help of a good lawyer.

How can immigration lawyers help you? That depends on your personal circumstances. Most immigrants reach out to a lawyer the moment they are detained by the ICE. When you find yourself behind bars faced with the immediate threat of deportation you need a knowledgeable immigration lawyer and you need them right away. Deportation lawyers who understand the sensitive nature of their job are available 24/7, because in cases like these you cannot afford to wait.

What happens next? Your lawyer will review your case to see if you are eligible for a bond hearing. That would be great because if you are successful at the hearing you will be released. You still have the immigration trial, but at least you are no longer in detention. If you have criminal offenses on your record or if you are considered a flight risk, you might not be eligible for bond, so your lawyer will focus on your defense strategy for the upcoming trial.

One of the easiest ways of fighting removal or deportation is to ask for an adjustment of status. That’s basically asking for a Green Card, which gives you the right to live and work in the US. You can do that if you can show that you entered the US legally, by holding a visa or as a passenger in a vehicle that was waved through by a border officer. At the same time, you must have a close relative who is a US citizen or legal resident, and they file a request for you.

Another option is to apply for a cancellation of removal. This is possible if you’ve lived in the US for more than 10 years, are of a good moral character and have a family member who is a legal resident and they will vouch for you.

Seeking asylum in the United States is an option if you’ve been in the country for more than a year and your lawyer can prove that you will be persecuted if you are sent back to your country of origin. It can be any type of persecution, based on your race, religion, nationality, political beliefs or involvement with a social organization.