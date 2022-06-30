Alaska Immigration Lawyers Help Clients

Foreign nationals persecuted in their country on racial, religious or nationality grounds are allowed to seek asylum in the US.

Alaska, the Last Frontier. Each year, many foreign nationals try to settle in Alaska and get their documents in order. There are various ways you can get a Green Card or bring your loved ones to the US, but if you don’t enlist the services of knowledgeable Alaska immigration lawyers you might find the whole process very confusing and time-consuming. Also, there’s the risk your efforts will fail.

What are the most common ways to immigrate to Alaska?

There are various paths you can take to fulfill your dream of moving to Alaska and becoming a legal resident. Here are a few options.

Family-based immigration

If you have a close family member who is a legal resident in Alaska, you can apply for a family visa. It is the family member who already lives in the US that starts the process by filing a Petition for Alien Relative with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Dealing with the USCIS is not for the faint of heart. If you make an error in the filed documents, you risk seeing your petition rejected. If you have to resubmit some documents, the process is going to take forever, or that’s how it will feel like. Keep in mind that the USCIS is known for having a huge backlog of cases so the waiting time is already long even if you have all the papers properly submitted. To avoid unnecessary delays, get in touch with skilled Anchorage immigration lawyers and get help with the paperwork.

If your initial petition was denied, your lawyers will examine the papers and make sure there are no mistakes this time.

Family visas can also be used for the fiancee of a US citizen, as well as for close relatives (parent, spouse, child) of US Armed Forces personnel.

Employment-based immigration

Immigration via employment refers to all the people coming to the US on a temporary visa, as a worker or international student.

In Alaska, many employers bring foreign nationals to work for them on EB2 and EB3 visas. Both types of visas are reserved for professionals with very high-skills or exceptional abilities. In certain cases, skilled immigration lawyers can help EB2/EB3 visa-holders gain permanent residence in the US.

International students can also get help to find a way to legally work in the US. If you’re in the US on a student or foreign exchange visa you want to be very careful not to jeopardize your legal status. If you get arrested even on minor offenses you risk being expelled from your school and this would effectively terminate your visa. If you get in any sort of trouble contact a lawyer right away and have them sort out the mess you’re in.

Asylum-based immigration

Foreign nationals persecuted in their country on racial, religious or nationality grounds are allowed to seek asylum in the US. After one year of being in the US you can apply for a Green Card. However, if the documents are nor properly filed or if you miss a deadline, you risk having your application denied. If that happens, there’s a high chance you’ll get deported, so make sure to have a good lawyer to help you with the paperwork.