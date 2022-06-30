Immigration Lawyers Can Help You Apply for a Green Card in Delaware

Once you have your Green Card, your immigration lawyers can help you with naturalization, which means becoming an American citizen and enjoying the same rights as those born in the US.

Millions of people already in the US dream of becoming a lawful American citizen. So do many other millions of people in various parts of the world. Unfortunately, fulfilling your American dream is not an easy process. There’s a lot of paperwork and you must meet certain conditions. America simply cannot accept all those who’d like to settle here so immigration laws are very strict.

Take, for instance, Delaware. It’s one of the smaller states in the US and it’s already accepted a good number of immigrants. Some of them are legal residents by now and looking forward to becoming American citizens. Others are still trying to get their Green Card. If you’re one of them, all you have to do is contact reliable immigration lawyers in Wilmington.

There are many ways you can obtain a Green Card if you live in Delaware.

Family-based immigration is the easiest way to get a Green Card. To be eligible for this type of immigration you must be an immediate relative of an US citizen, such as spouse, fiancé or unmarried child under the age of 21.

Employment-based immigration refers primarily to professionals with exceptional skills, such as artists, high-profile managers or something similar. Doctors are also highly-sought after in the US and if you’re very good in your profession you can easily get a Green Card allowing you to live and work in the US.

Other categories that are eligible for a Green Card are religious workers, journalists or investors.

If you get in touch with experienced Delaware immigration lawyers they can assist you in applying for a Green Card. Technically, you don’t need a lawyer for that, but the legal process is extremely confusing and it’s very easy to make a mistake when filling in the required papers. It’s just a mistake, you’ll tell yourself. It can be easily corrected. Only, it’s not. When you have to deal with the United States Citizen and Immigration Services, you cannot afford to make any mistakes as that might see your application denied. It’s not the end of the world, but you’ll have to start all over again, and wait for months or years to get your Green Card. You don’t want that.

There are many benefits to being a legal resident. First of all, you no longer have to fear being deported. That can still happen, but only if you’re found guilty of serious offenses. At the same time, if you’re a legal resident you can help immediate family members come to the US or get their own Green Card if they’re already in the US.

Also, once you have your Green Card, your immigration lawyers can help you with naturalization, which means becoming an American citizen and enjoying the same rights as those born in the US. Depending on the naturalization category you qualify for, you’ll have to wait 3 to 5 years before applying. In order to become naturalized you’ll have to prove you’ve lived in the US continuously, and to have at least a basic knowledge of English, enough to pass your test. Also, you must prove to be of good moral character, which means you should not have a criminal record. If you find yourself in legal trouble, immediately seek the help of a good attorney, even if it’s just a minor offense. A good lawyer can help you have the charges thrown out so that you keep your record clean.