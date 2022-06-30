Here’s Why You Should Take Screenshots of Texts from Your Boss

Because your boss is in a position of power and influence over you, your ability to consent is compromised.

In the modern day and age, you can never be too careful when it comes to interacting with your boss. Today, sexual harassment is more common than ever before in Santa Barbara. Just last year, finance director Robert Samario was able to retire with an annual pension of $120,000 despite facing a sexual harassment lawsuit. This individual had apparently made “aggressive overtures” towards female staff members and was allegedly well-known among the Santa Barbara government for his womanizing behavior1.

If this type of misconduct can occur at the highest levels of the city’s government, you’d better believe that it can happen throughout many other workplaces as well. Thankfully, you can protect yourself and ensure that you have the evidence you need by carefully recording certain interactions you have with your boss.

The best way to gather evidence is to work with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in California. These legal professionals can guide you towards a favorable outcome in the most efficient way possible, and it’s best to book your consultation as soon as possible. The statute of limitations may prevent you from suing if you wait too long. With help from an attorney, you can strive for a considerable amount of financial compensation in the form of a settlement.

You Can Sue for Inappropriate Texts

In the modern era, harassment can occur both in the physical workplace and in the digital world. If you are receiving inappropriate texts from your boss, you should always screenshot them. Make no mistake – this can form the basis for a sexual harassment lawsuit. Even if you are consenting to these texts and actively replying to them, your boss is breaking employment laws by engaging in this behavior.

This is due to “quid pro quo” laws in the United States2. Because your boss is in a position of power and influence over you, your ability to consent is compromised. In other words, you may “play along” with the inappropriate texts simply because you fear losing your job, missing out on certain work benefits, and so on. Because of this, you might want to screenshot all texts between you and your boss – even if the texts seem to show you participating in or even encouraging the inappropriate exchanges.

Where Can I Find a Santa Barbara Sexual Harassment Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching the Santa Barbara area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, look no further than Kirtland & Packard, LLP. Over the years, we have assisted numerous plaintiffs who have dealt with unacceptable behavior at the workplace. Make no mistake – you are fully within your rights to take legal action in this situation, and you can receive a considerable settlement after successfully filing your lawsuit. Book your consultation as soon as possible, and we can make it happen.

Sources: