Aldi Recalls Chicken Products Amid Salmonella Concerns

Salmonella concerns is prompting ALDI to recall certain chicken products in a handful of states across the country.

If you’re a fan of shopping at Aldi, this recall is for you. Earlier this week, the popular retailer announced a recall for certain packages of Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese, and Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella. The UPCs to look out for are 409100005219 and 4099100007916.

According to the notice, the Broccoli & Cheesed Stuffed Chicken products were sold at Aldi stores throughout Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin and the Cordon Bleu Stuffed Chicken products were sold throughout Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Additionally, the products were available for purchase through Instacart.

When commenting on the recall, Aldi issued the following statement, “ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.”

For now, consumers who purchased the products should either toss them or return them for a recall. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Aldi customer service at 866-873-7589.

Sources:

ALDI issues recall on chicken due to possible salmonella contamination

Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products sold at Aldi, other stores recalled for possible salmonella