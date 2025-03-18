Alison Gomez de la Vega Appointed to Oxbridge Academy Board of Trustees 

Alison’s appointment emphasizes her dedication to fostering educational excellence and her passion for giving back to the community that helped shape her academic and professional journey.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker attorney Alison Gomez de la Vega has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for Oxbridge Academy, a prestigious college-preparatory middle and high school located in West Palm Beach, Florida. As an alumna of Oxbridge Academy, Alison brings a personal connection and deep commitment to the continued growth and success of the institution.

The Board of Trustees plays a crucial role in guiding the strategic development of the school, including financial planning, academic programming, future growth initiatives, and athletic development. Alison’s appointment emphasizes her dedication to fostering educational excellence and her passion for giving back to the community that helped shape her academic and professional journey.

“We are delighted to welcome Alison back to Oxbridge Academy,” said Dr. Ralph Maurer, Head of Oxbridge Academy. “Our Board of Trustees plays a crucial role in ensuring the school’s success now and in the future, and Alison’s unique perspective as an alum will bring new energy to our community.”

A client-centered and dependable attorney, Alison devotes her practice to commercial litigation and construction litigation. Her clients benefit from her extensive experience representing both businesses and individuals in corporate and commercial litigation, ensuring a comprehensive and strategic approach to every case.

“I am honored and excited to join the Oxbridge Academy Board of Trustees. As an alumna, this school played a significant role in shaping who I am today, both personally and professionally. I look forward to giving back to the community that has given me so much and contributing to the continued growth and success of Oxbridge,” Alison said.

In addition to her legal practice, Alison is actively involved in numerous professional and community organizations. She serves as a member of the Junior League of Tampa’s Mobile Interactive Literacy Opportunity (MILO) committee, and she is a member of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers’ Division. Alison is also a proud member of the Tampa Connection Class of 2024 and the J. Clifford Cheatwood American Inn of Court.

Alison’s appointment aligns with Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to supporting its attorneys in leadership roles that contribute to the betterment of their communities.

