All the Reasons Your Business Might Get Sued

Running a business can lead to tremendous levels of success and financial gains – but it’s not without its risks. In fact, this is one of the main reasons people never go into business. They often have to take out loans, and there’s no guarantee their new business will become a success. Another major risk factor is the danger of lawsuits. In the modern era, your business could be sued for a number of reasons. So why might your business face a lawsuit?

Employment Issues

Companies today face a significant legal threat from lawsuits related to employment issues. Things like discrimination, sexual harassment, failing to pay overtime, and unfair termination can all prove to be major problems if you’re not careful. Fortunately, it’s relatively easy to defend your organization against these claims with the help of a qualified attorney.

Product Liability

If you sell products, you also need to be aware of the risk of product liability claims1. If you have sold defective products that allegedly injured people, you may face a lawsuit as a result. These lawsuits have the potential to destroy your entire company, especially if they become class-action lawsuits. Fortunately, you can avoid negative consequences with the help of an attorney.

Environmental Violations

These days, the government takes environmental issues very seriously2. If your company has been dumping toxins or polluting the environment in any way, you could face legal consequences as a result. The fines can be significant, and these lawsuits can also damage your reputation. It’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced lawyer if you want to clear these issues up.

Contract Disputes

Another common source of business litigation is a contract dispute. Things like exclusive sale agreements can easily lead to lawsuits if you’re not careful, and these contract disputes can be difficult to resolve without help from a lawyer. For example, you might have agreed to provide products exclusively to one particular business, and then perhaps you might have been accused of providing them to other businesses as well.

