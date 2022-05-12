What You Need to Know About Ohio’s New Drunk Driving Bill

On May 5th, it was reported that Rep. Diane Grendall had introduced a bill that would require DUI convicts to pay a form of child support to the surviving minor children of their families.

One of the worst possible outcomes of a DUI accident in Ohio is the death of an innocent motorist. But this situation becomes even worse when the family members of the deceased individual are left alone to fend for themselves without much in the way of financial support. Most state legislators simply shrug at this issue, but lawmakers in Ohio are taking action – and a new bill could force drunk drivers to support the surviving children of their victims.

The New Bill Explained

On May 5th, it was reported that Rep. Diane Grendall had introduced a bill that would require DUI convicts to pay a form of child support to the surviving minor children of their families1. In the same way as normal child support, these payments would continue until the child turns 18 or graduates from high school2. It should be noted that it would be impossible for a child to receive two forms of child support simultaneously. This is because if one parent is deceased, child support becomes impossible from a divorce context. In some cases, a DUI convict would “take the place” of a divorced parent who was previously paying child support.

Speaking about her bill, Grendall stated that:

“A parent is responsible for the education and upbringing of their child. When the parent is removed from the home because of an irresponsible and dangerous decision like driving drunk, someone needs to be responsible for the financial needs of the innocent children who lost their parent.”

