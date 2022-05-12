Can You Drive a Golf Cart While Drunk in North Carolina?

While you can be arrested for driving a golf cart while under the influence, it is perfectly acceptable to drive your cart while intoxicated on your own land.

Alcohol and golf go well together… perhaps a little too well in some cases. If you enjoy golf, you might not think that operating a golf cart while under the influence is a big deal. After all, these vehicles are hardly capable of high speeds, and they can’t exactly cause much damage, either. But before you get behind the wheel of your golf cart after a few beers, you might want to consider whether local laws apply to this situation. As you’ll soon find out, the consequences of driving a golf cart while drunk can be quite severe.

You Can Be Arrested for Driving a Golf Cart Drunk in North Carolina

North Carolina’s laws make it very clear – you can still be arrested for a DUI even if you were driving a golf cart1. This all comes down to the state’s legal definition of a “vehicle.” According to the letter of the law, a vehicle is simply a device that transports people or property down a highway. The only vehicles that are exempt from DUI laws are “devices moved by human power.”

When It’s Okay to Drive a Golf Cart While Drunk

While you can be arrested for driving a golf cart while under the influence, it is perfectly acceptable to drive your cart while intoxicated on your own land. Of course, this is still not recommended, as the potential for dangerous accidents is still present2. However, you would not be breaking any laws if you did this.

The real issues arise when you operate a golf cart in a public area under the influence. For example, you might choose to drive your cart in a gated community, since these smaller vehicles may seem more convenient than a normal vehicle. And of course, the classic example is driving your cart on a golf course and around the surrounding area. The latter example is very common if you live in a golf community.

