Amid Assault Allegations, Justin Bieber Files Defamation Suit

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation and libel lawsuit against two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Last week, two Twitter users, named in the suit as Jane Doe-1 (aka Danielle) and Jane Doe-2 (aka Kadi) anonymously posted about two separate incidents, which they allege took place in Austin in 2014 and in New York in 2015, respectfully.

In now-deleted tweets, dated June 20 and June 22, 2020 the Twitter account holder claiming to be a woman named “Danielle”, accused Bieber of assaulting her at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin in 2014.

Also on June 20, a separate Twitter account holder, claiming to be a woman named “Kadi”, accused Bieber of assaulting her in New York in May, 2015.

Bieber subsequently responded via Twitter with a number of receipts, screenshot, photographs and links to articles which he said disproved the allegations.

Filed in a California court on Thursday (June 25), the lawsuit states that, “while Bieber believes every claim of sexual assault should be taken seriously, Bieber vehemently denies, as outlandish false fabrications, the despicable allegations that he sexually assaulted the women in 2014 and/or 2015”.

The lawsuit also suggests that “based on the timing of their posts and accusations, and information therein”, the two individuals may actually “be either one-and-the-same person or conspired with each other in the dissemination of the defamatory fabrications”.

Bieber’s filing, which you can read in full here, states: “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence.

“However, Bieber will not stand idly by while Defendants attempt to get attention and fame for themselves, by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in egregious criminal conduct by assaulting Defendants, and Bieber is therefore bringing this defamation/libel action to clear his name and to set the record straight.”

Bieber has demanded a trial by jury.

