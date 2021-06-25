An Easy Guide to Green Card Renewal

If you wish to apply for Green Card renewal, you can take the process into your own hands or contact a specialized agency.

All lawful US residents should have at all times a valid Green Card or an equivalent document. Several situations warrant the Green Card renewal, including the expiration of the initial card, its loss, or when it suffered damage.

The most important document of the renewal process is Form I-90. After filling it out, you can file it both online and by paper. There is a $455 cost to consider, to which an additional biometric fee may apply. You should expect to receive a response within eight to ten months.

The Green Card Renewal Process

At the core of the Green Card, Renewal Process lies Form I-90, also known as Green Card Renewal or Replacement Form. Before you start filling out the required sections, make sure that you have an updated version. You can check this at a government website or with a qualified agency.

Fill Out the Form

When filling out the form, make sure that you do not omit any mandatory fields or information. Be truthful and factual in the data you provide. Once you are finished, run the document through a thorough revision before submitting it.

Start the revision by checking for any omissions that might have occurred in the document. Make sure to keep data consistent throughout the text (pay special attention to dates). Also, check for any spelling or grammar errors that might have slipped in.

Any errors or inconsistencies in the application form can lead to a delayed processing time. Therefore, even if it does take extra time and effort on your behalf, take your time to double-check the form. A well-completed and accurate document will help minimize the risk of any hindrances during processing.

How to File the Form

You can file Form I-90 both online and by paper. If possible, try to file online, as this tends to be faster and relatively easier than sending your documentation by mail. The platform where you can apply for green card renewal is very easy to use for any user. Furthermore, you can also pay the associated fees on the internet and track the process. You will receive periodic notifications of any progress regarding your documents.

Still, if you decide to go the classic way and file by paper, you can use the following services:

US Postal Service (USPS)

FedEx

UPS

DHL

Costs

There are certain costs associated with the Green Card renewal process. Make sure to have the right amount set aside and note that this is non-refundable. Currently, the costs can add up to $540, of which the Form I-90 filing fee is $455. There is also a possible additional biometric fee of $85.

The Duration of the Process

It is difficult to determine an exact period for the duration of the Green Card Renewal process. After you file the Form-90 and all necessary documentation, processing may take between eight to 10 months. However, since this is merely an estimate, you may get a response sooner or even later.

When is Green Card Renewal Needed

You might be required to renew your Green Card in several different situations. The most common reasons to start the renewal process include:

Expired Green Card, or one that expires within the next six months.

You have been issued a Green Card but have not received it.

Your current Green Card was lost or damaged.

Turning 14 years old.

Correcting or updating Department of Homeland Security (DHS) information on your Green Card.

Update legally changed information (name, residence).

Upon being granted permanent residence automatically.

Starting/ending of commuter status.

Seek Expert Help

If you wish to apply for Green Card renewal, you can take the process into your own hands or contact a specialized agency. While there are additional costs with taking the second option, there are also several benefits to consider. A team of experts will guide you through the process and ensure that everything stays on track. Therefore, you will be saving a lot of time and energy.