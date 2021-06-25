A Guide on How to Cope with Catastrophic Injuries

Life after a catastrophic injury can be fundamentally different from the expected future. The adjustment period will be a challenging one with many ups and downs.

A catastrophic injury can be life-changing. While certain things fall out of control, there are always some elements over which we do have power. After a catastrophic injury, fully dedicate yourself to the recovery process. Set up a plan that can help you build a better future. Focus on both your physical and mental health since these dimensions are interconnected. Also, allow your friends and family to be there for you throughout the process.

Start With Setting up a Plan

It is ideal to start by outlining a plan of action. It doesn’t have to be very elaborate, but it is important to have a clear path in sight. Try to identify what areas of your well-being you wish to focus on, how you could achieve progress, and outline a future for which to strive. Break down the big picture into smaller, more easily attainable pieces, as the process can get overwhelming at times.

Focus on Your Physical Health

A catastrophic injury can change a life’s set course, and it also brings the body painfully into focus. Build around you a team of physicians whom you trust and closely follow their treatment plan. Also, a physical therapist can help with regaining mobility and adjusting to any new corporeal limits.

Focus on Your Mental Health

The path to recovery might not be an easy one, and frustrations are likely to build up. This can be a highly emotional process both for the victim and their loved ones. To help ease transitions, it is ideal to learn how to deal with difficult emotions. Seek out mental health counseling to help you understand and integrate what you are feeling. Also, a therapist can further advise you on specific coping strategies for life after a catastrophic injury.

Engage in Old Routines and Create New Ones

Routine can offer escape and solace for anyone! Engaging in familiar and fixed activities can help to bring on a feeling of security and groundedness. This is even more so the case when you feel control slipping away from you or find yourself at a deadlock in your life path. Something as simple and mundane as a grooming or skincare routine can go a long way in reconnecting with yourself.

It is just as important to adapt your old routines or create new ones. For example, if you had a set workout schedule and exercises, you might need to readjust these. Contact a physical therapist and set up a plan of action together. Also, creating new routines can be a refreshing new challenge.

Celebrate Milestones

In a long-term battle, every victory counts! Celebrate your accomplishments and successes, no matter how big or small these may be. This can help your group of loved ones bond and also provides fuel for future battles.

Contact a Qualified Lawyer

Reach out to an expert lawyer to help with any legal proceedings. Catastrophic injuries can result from the negligence or misconduct of others. If that is the case, the victim can take legal action and seek compensation for their pain and suffering. The damages can cover the following and more:

Medical bills

Lost income

Pain and suffering

The catastrophic personal injury attorneys at the law firm of Loncar Lyon Jenkins can offer more details based on the specificities of each case. Consult with them regarding your incident and find out what legal options you may have to pursue compensation.

Accept the Emotional Support of Family and Friends

After a catastrophic injury, there is a long and winding journey to recovery following the incidents; the road will be laid with many hardships and victories alike. It is important not to venture down this path by yourself; take travel companions who can help ease the journey. Family and friends can offer a solid support system that will act as a safety net throughout life’s hardships.

Final Thoughts

Life after a catastrophic injury can be fundamentally different from the expected future. The adjustment period will be a challenging one with many ups and downs. Throughout this process and after, it is essential to find a healthy balance between independence and co-dependence. Seek out the help of experts from different fields and accept your loved ones’ emotional support to help make the journey easier.