Andrew Dandison Joins Shumaker, Enhancing Firm’s Commercial Litigation Capabilities 

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker is pleased to announce that Andrew Dandison has joined as an associate in its Charlotte office, bringing a strong background in commercial litigation and unwavering dedication to achieving the best outcomes possible for his clients.

An experienced litigator, Andrew deftly guides clients through litigation processes and handles matters involving business torts, breach of contract, trademark and copyright disputes, trade secrets, covenants not to compete, non-solicitation agreements, and shareholder and derivative actions. He prides himself on advising clients how to preemptively reduce or mitigate risks often associated with costly litigation; however, he vigorously defends his clients’ business interests in the courtroom, when necessary.

“Andrew’s extensive experience—and track record of success—in multiple areas of commercial litigation is a value added for our clients,” said Steven Meckler, Shumaker Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “His skills will undoubtedly strengthen our service line.”

A native of North Carolina, Andrew briefly left the state to attend Louisiana State University (LSU), where he received his B.S. degree and was a four-year member of the LSU Drumline. Andrew earned his M.S. from the University of Kentucky and his J.D. from LSU’s Paul M. Herbert Law Center.

