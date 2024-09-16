Andrew J. Oppenheim Selected for Associated Builders and Contractors Florida Gulf Coast Construction Leadership Program

Andrew’s selection to this program demonstrates his exceptional skills, dedication, and leadership within the legal and construction sectors.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker, a national, full-service law firm with a strong commitment to community and professional development, is proud to announce that Partner Andrew J. Oppenheim has been selected as one of 35 individuals to participate in the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida Gulf Coast Chapter’s NEXGEN Leadership Program Class of 2025.

The ABC NEXGEN Leadership Program is a highly competitive initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders within the construction industry. The eight-month program provides participants with the tools, knowledge, and network needed to excel in leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the industry’s future.

Andrew’s selection to this program demonstrates his exceptional skills, dedication, and leadership within the legal and construction sectors. With nearly a decade of experience representing clients in construction law, Andrew has earned a reputation for guiding individuals and businesses through all manner of construction matters, including all phases of construction litigation. Having represented parties on both sides of construction lien law issues, including developers, contractors, engineers, small businesses, homeowners, and sureties, Andrew’s well-rounded and thorough approach to resolving these disputes is an added benefit to his clients.

“I am honored for the opportunity to join the NEXGEN Class of 2025, and I am excited to see the impact our Class can make through this program,” said Andrew. “My selection to NEXGEN reflects our firm’s commitment to fostering leadership and professional growth.”

Andrew is a member of the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses his practice in the areas of commercial and business litigation and construction law. He advises and represents clients across numerous industries, including construction, building materials, property development, manufacturing, and professional services.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.