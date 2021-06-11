Annual Innovation Scholarship Essay Contest

We recognize that young people are our communities’ greatest asset.

Herrman & Herrman, P.L.L.C. has served the communities of Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley for more than two decades. We are dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve. We encourage creativity and innovation. In our 2021 scholarship program, we want to recognize nine innovative students and three teachers who foster creativity in students.

To enter the scholarship contest, students should submit a creative entry in any format such as a video, poem, infographic, essay, piece of art, or song addressing the following topic:

COVID has brought some difficult times. It is through these difficulties that learning may occur. Please share at least one thing that you have learned during these difficult times that will help you as a student and/or in your future career.

The contest is open to high school juniors and seniors, and students currently enrolled in a two-year or four-year undergraduate program at a college, university or technical school in the United States only. We believe that getting an education is the best hope for young people to attain a rewarding career in the 21st century. We also know that inspiring teachers can change lives. We are proud to offer scholarship prizes to help further students’ education and recognize deserving teachers.

How to Enter

Submit a creative entry addressing the topic above and write an essay of 300 words nominating a favorite teacher who has inspired your creativity for a teacher prize. Attach all of the following items through the form submission on the scholarship page. For all other inquiries, please contact scholarship@herrmanandherrman.com.

Creative entry in one of the following formats (pdf, doc, jpg, png, mv4, avi, wav, mp3)

Teacher nomination of roughly 300 words (doc, docx, pdf)

Digital photo of yourself to use as a headshot (jpg or png)

Your full name, school and phone number

Scholarship Awards

A scholarship selection committee will choose nine (9) scholarship winners including three (3) students in the Corpus Christi area, three (3) in the San Antonio area, and three (3) students from the Rio Grande Valley. The winners will be chosen based on the originality and creativity of their submission. The more creative, the better! The winners will receive payment for the respective amount with a check applied directly to their school.

Three $250 prizes will be awarded to inspiring teachers nominated by the 1st place winners for each local scholarship.

The student award amounts are:

First place – $1,500

Second place – $1,000

Third place – $500

Timeline

Submissions close on December 1, 2021 and winners are announced on December 21.

We look forward to receiving your creative submissions and teacher nominations. Good luck to the contestants!

The original scholarship page (with the application form) is found here.