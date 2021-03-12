Arash Hadipour Niktarash on Ways to Manage Carbs for Achieving Health Goals

One of the most effective strategies for reducing carbohydrates is eliminating sugar and sweetened beverages.

Minimizing the intake of carbs in your diet can be a very effective remedy for obesity. Cutting back on carbohydrates curbs your appetite and results in weight loss. Many people follow a low carbohydrate diet and achieve tremendous results, and simultaneously feel full and satisfied.

Arash Hadipour Niktarash highlights the significance of reducing carbohydrates

A person’s age, sex, and type of body must determine their intake of carbohydrates. The majority of people keeping a watch over their weight consume minimum carbohydrates and lose weight very quickly. Studies have proved that following a low-carb diet is the ideal technique for rapid weight loss. A low-carb diet can help people prevent overheating as minimizing the carbohydrates reduces a person’s appetite.

Here are a few ways individuals can reduce the intake of carbohydrate, thereby achieve tremendous health benefits

Eradicate sweetened beverages from your diet

One of the most effective strategies for reducing carbohydrates is eliminating sugar and sweetened beverages, as they can adversely affect your weight loss goals. A glass of sweetened beverage is full of sugary soda and other forms of sugar.

​Cut down on the intake of bread

White bread consists of refined grains and starch that have dangerous side effects for obese people and can get you out of shape. However, nutritious slices of bread claiming a high amount of fiber also contain some carbohydrates. Some people prefer eating whole-grain bread with a high content of fiber and other nutrients and minimal carbohydrate.

Cut back on fruit juices

Although natural fruit juices provide the essential vitamins and minerals to the consumer, it is loaded with sugar and is no better than sweetened drinks. Fruit juices have a high carbohydrate content majority of which is sugar. It is sensible to eliminate fruit juices from your diet and replace them with whole fruits. Consuming fruits provides a great deal of fiber which helps the body to digest the food. If you are one of those who cannot do without juices, flavor your water by adding a small amount of fruit to it.

​Limit the use of packaged food

While you are avoiding sweetened beverages and fruit juice, the content of carbohydrates in your body can quickly add up as you consume packaged snacks such as crackers and chips. While readymade snacks can be satisfying, it has high sugar content and carbohydrates leading to unhealthy weight gain. Consuming a low-carb snack such as dry fruits is the best technique to curb your hunger pangs in between meals, says Arash Hadipour Niktarash.

Here are a few healthy alternatives to unhealthy snacking and help you minimize the intake of unhealthy carbohydrate in your diet

Eggs in scrambled, boiled, and other forms

Dry fruits such as almonds, peanuts, and walnuts

Different types of berries

Salads without dressing

Fresh vegetables such as carrot and cucumber

Minimize the intake of carbohydrate in your breakfast

The majority of Carbohydrates that people consume during breakfast are from bread and fruit juice which forms the staple diet for many people. It is ideal to have a different form of eggs in your breakfast. Eggs are high in protein and keep you satisfied for longer hours.

You can also include serials in your diet with some milk. Fresh fruits and vegetables are other options for a healthy breakfast. Replace your carbohydrate intake with protein to build a healthy and savory breakfast.