Archbishop Gomez Hopes Settlement Offers Survivors Some Healing

The settlement marked the largest of its kind in U.S. history for claims of clergy abuse.

Near the end of February this year, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez entered the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for an Ash Wednesday mass amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. On that same day, Gomez publicly addressed a matter that had been festering for years, acknowledging the harm caused by child sexual abuse within the church.

The Archdiocese had reached a settlement of $880 million to be paid to 1,353 individuals who alleged they had been sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. This marked the largest settlement of its kind in U.S. history for claims of clergy abuse, which have been widespread for numerous years. Victims have become more vocal in recent years due to the onset of #MeToo and the elimination of the statute of limitations on sexual abuse allegations.

Archbishop Gomez, in his statement, expressed deep sorrow and regret for the abuse suffered by the victims. “I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart,” he said, emphasizing that the settlement, while significant, was a step toward healing for those affected. Gomez also stated at the time that his hope was that the monetary compensation, although it could never truly erase the trauma, would at least provide some form of closure.

The resolution of these abuse claims became possible after the state of California passed a law that opened the door for new lawsuits based on historical instances of sexual abuse involving minors. This legislation, which aimed to provide justice for survivors who had long been silenced, allowed many individuals to come forward and seek legal action. In response to similar legislation, various Catholic organizations across the United States were forced to declare bankruptcy due to the overwhelming financial liabilities. The Archdioceses of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Diego all sought bankruptcy protection as a way to manage the mounting claims.

However, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles managed to settle without taking this route. Gomez explained that the funds necessary to pay the victims would come from a combination of sources, including the Archdiocese’s cash reserves, investments, and loans, as well as contributions from other religious organizations that had been implicated in the lawsuits. Gomez reassured the public that these payments would not interfere with the Church’s ongoing mission to support the poor and vulnerable in their communities.

Both the Archdiocese and the Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel, which represented the abuse survivors, issued a joint statement to express their gratitude to the victims for their courage in coming forward. They recognized that for many survivors, sharing their stories after decades of silence was an extraordinarily difficult and brave act. The joint statement also emphasized that while no financial compensation could truly make up for the suffering endured by the 1,353 individuals, the settlement represented a form of accountability and justice.

“While there is no amount of money that can replace what was taken from these 1,353 brave individuals who have suffered in silence for decades, there is justice in accountability,” the Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel stated.

This historic settlement not only marks a significant moment for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles but also reflects a broader reckoning within the Catholic Church across the United States. As similar laws continue to be enacted and more survivors come forward, other dioceses are facing the financial and moral implications of decades of abuse. The Church, long an institution built on trust and faith, must now confront the broken trust of thousands of individuals who were harmed as children within its walls.

The actions of Archbishop Gomez and the Los Angeles Archdiocese in resolving these claims signal a step forward, yet they also serve as a reminder of the deep scars left by these events. For the survivors, the settlement offers recognition of their pain, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the immense challenges the Church faces in rebuilding its moral standing in the eyes of the public. The hope, as expressed by Gomez and others, is that through accountability and justice, the wounds inflicted by this dark chapter in the Church’s history may begin to heal.

