Are Car Carrier Trailers Safe in New Hampshire?

If you’ve ever seen a car carrier trailer in New Hampshire, you might have wondered about how safe these vehicles really are. There is something very precarious about a truck carrying a handful of cars on a highway, and it doesn’t take much imagination to see how things could go wrong. But how safe are these vehicles really?

If you have been injured by a car carrier trailer in New Hampshire, you already know how dangerous they can be. You may be dealing with serious medical expenses, missed wages, and a range of non-economic damages. If you’re wondering how you’re going to move on with your life, consider getting in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in New Hampshire. These legal professionals specialize in helping those who have been injured by commercial vehicles such as car carrier trailers.

Top Safety Concerns for Car Carrier Trailers

Many companies choose open-car transport because it is more affordable and allows them to ship more vehicles per shipment. However, these advantages come at a cost. The vehicles are not enclosed, which means they can easily slip off and cause accidents. Although it’s true that these vehicles are secured with chains and locking mechanisms, accidents happen. It’s easy to forget to secure vehicles when loading, especially when you’re in a rush and you’re dealing with many vehicles per shipment.

In addition, car carrier trailers may be overloaded. According to US law, a car carrier trailer cannot exceed a total weight of 80,000 pounds. This means that car transporters can only take so many cars. The issue is that many operators disregard these weight limits in an effort to transport as many vehicles as possible.

These vehicles may also be very top-heavy. Going around a corner requires the utmost care, as a slight shift in weight can cause the semi-trailer to roll over. This can in turn lead to serious injuries. It’s also worth mentioning that these commercial vehicles can have loads that are extremely unbalanced. Cars can shift around slightly while on the back of the semi-trailer, making it very difficult for the trucker to maintain control. And on top of all that, you also have to consider the prevalence of human error, especially for long hauls.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been injured by a car carrier trailer in Manchester, there are plenty of qualified, experienced legal professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. With their help, you can file a lawsuit and hold negligent truckers and operators accountable for negligence. Safety concerns around car carrier trailers are legitimate, and they have the potential to cause serious injuries after accidents. Book your consultation today to learn more about your legal options.