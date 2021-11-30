Suing for a Fall on Uneven Sidewalks in Traverse City

If you do wish to file a claim against the city, you will need to act quickly. This is because claims against a government agency must be brought forward within a matter of months, not years.

As any local resident will tell you, there are many uneven and broken sidewalks in Traverse City. These sidewalks may be slanted, chipped, or dented. Some may even have massive potholes. For most people who stumble past, these sidewalks are simply a minor inconvenience. But what happens if you become seriously injured due to these walking hazards? Can you file a lawsuit and sue those responsible?

If you’re thinking about filing a lawsuit for a slip and fall injury in Michigan, the first thing you should do is get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. These professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome. During your initial consultation, your attorney can let you know whether you have a viable lawsuit. If they believe you have a strong chance of recovering a settlement, they’ll help you get what you deserve.

Knowing Who is Responsible for Maintaining the Sidewalk

The first thing you need to consider is the location of the sidewalk that caused you to slip and fall. More specifically, you need to determine who is responsible for the upkeep of that sidewalk. If the sidewalk is located directly outside of your home, things can get complicated. The laws are never exactly clear on who is responsible for the sidewalk outside of a home.

In some municipalities, the city is responsible for maintaining these sidewalks. In others, the homeowner must organize and pay for sidewalk repair. There has been some controversy over whether or not homeowners are legally required to shovel away snow from their sidewalks in Traverse City, which would suggest that the city is responsible for maintaining the sidewalks in this municipality.

It is much easier to sue if you slipped and fell due to uneven sidewalks in public areas or in front of businesses. In this situation, the property owner or the city is liable for the upkeep of the sidewalk. Businesses are responsible for keeping sidewalks in a “reasonably good” condition. The same can be said for the city. But the definition of “reasonably good” is extremely subjective, and this can lead to issues when you are filing a lawsuit.

Filing a Claim Against the City

If you do wish to file a claim against the city, you will need to act quickly. This is because claims against a government agency must be brought forward within a matter of months, not years. In a normal personal injury lawsuit against a third party, you can wait years before filing.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’re serious about suing for an uneven sidewalk, get in touch with Neumann Law Group immediately. We know that for many injured victims in Traverse City, settlements are vital. Without these settlements, accident victims often cannot pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and a range of other damages. With our help, you can hold negligent parties accountable and pursue a positive legal outcome. Book your consultation today.