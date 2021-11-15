Are Trucks Allowed on the Streets of New York?

Whether you were the victim of a truck accident in New York, or you somehow caused one, having legal representation is the smartest way to go about such an issue.

New York ranks as one of the busiest cities globally, so trucks and commercial vehicles serve critical functions in commerce. However, traffic congestion on the narrow island forces the city to regulate truck traffic. According to a post at nyc.gov, the city has organized an NYC DOT’s Freight Mobility unit to oversee policies and programs designed to relieve traffic congestion. For example, the agency sets down rules about truck parking, establishes truck-free zones, and facilitates truck deliveries. In addition, the Freight Mobility unit provides maps and routing information to truck drivers to expedite necessary supplies and goods deliveries.

Challenges of Developing Truck Routes

New York City has more than 1,000 miles of roadways, and the congested traffic and volume of deliveries create routing difficulties. In addition, trucks pose problems of blocking congested intersections, reducing visibility, and navigating to places to park while unloading. Together, these challenges make New York one of the most complex truck routing systems in the world.

Where Trucks Are Prohibited In New York

Commercial trucks aren’t permitted in many of the city’s residential neighborhoods. However, when it comes to eliminating the main causes of truck accidents and traffic jams, authorities are adamant about controlling the situation to the best of their abilities. Here is a list of parkways that might be of interest to you:

Belt Parkway in Brooklyn and Queens

Henry Hudson Parkway north of 59th Street in Manhattan to the Bronx-Westchester county border

F.D.R. Drive in Manhattan

Cross Island Parkway in Queens

Jackie Robinson Parkway in Brooklyn and Queens

Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx

Bronx River Parkway in the Bronx

Hutchinson River Parkway

Pelham Parkway in the Bronx

Queens Expressway, which allows single unite trucks with only three axles

Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn

Korean War Veterans Parkway in Staten Island

Grand Central Parkway, except the area between the Triborough Bridge and western leg of Brooklyn

Large Truck Restrictions

The New York State’s DOT restricts trucks operating under a Special Hauling or Divisible Load permit from the following highways:

Tompkins and Seneca Counties

NY 96, US 20, and NY 89

NY 96, US 20, and NY 89 Tioga and Tompkins Counties

181 at Exit 8, NY 13A and NY79

181 at Exit 8, NY 13A and NY79 Cortland and Onondaga Counties

181 at Exit 12, US 20 and NY41

181 at Exit 12, US 20 and NY41 Cayuga County

NY 90, NY 34, and NY 38

NY 90, NY 34, and NY 38 Cortland, Cayuga, and Onondaga Counties

NY 41, US 20, NY 41A, NY 89, NY 414 and NY 96

NY 41, US 20, NY 41A, NY 89, NY 414 and NY 96 Tompkins and Seneca Counties

NY 96, NY 414, US 20

Truck Parking Restrictions

According to the same official documents, New York restricts commercial truck parking, stopping, and standing. The rules apply to any truck bearing commercial plates. Generally, most areas have signs of whether truck parking is prohibited or restricted to loading and unloading. No standing signs mean that the area is reserved for loading and unloading from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additional rules might apply to normal regulations in key areas like midtown Manhattan.

The city prohibits the storage of commercial vehicles, so parking is restricted in any city area for more than three hours. This includes residential areas. The parking of commercial vehicles at night is also prohibited between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

These rules do not apply to any vehicles that gas and oil heat suppliers own and operate or to those vehicles used by systems maintenance companies. The rules also allow parking of any company utility truck.

Traffic Accidents Are Common

New York has its share of accidents because of traffic congestion and what appears to be an army of delivery trucks. If you are involved in a truck accident while making deliveries in New York, you should contact a truck accident lawyer serving New York. Hiring a local lawyer is the best way to give you an equal footing in court.

