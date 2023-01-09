Are Young People More Likely to Die in Boston Motorcycle Accidents?

A wrongful death lawsuit can provide you with compensation for funeral expenses, emotional distress, unpaid medical expenses, and more.

It’s clear that riding a motorcycle is more appealing to younger individuals. But does this mean that young people are more likely to lose their lives in motorcycle crashes? What do the statistics say about young people riding motorcycles? Perhaps most importantly, how can parents and family members pursue justice and compensation after losing their young loved ones in motorcycle crashes? Let’s find out.

Teens are More Likely to Die in All Vehicle Crashes – Including Motorcycle Crashes

Statistics show that car and motorcycle crashes are leading causes of death among teens in the United States. The vast majority of these deaths involve passenger vehicles (79%), with just 6% involving motorcycles. When looking at motorcycle fatalities in general, it is clear that while motorcycles are less common on the road, they make up a disproportionately large percentage of total traffic deaths (15% in 2012). Motorcycles are actually becoming more common among older riders ages over 40.

Some believe that the combination of elderly motorcyclists and high-powered motorcycles is leading to an increase in motorcycle deaths. According to one metric, teen riders account for just 3% of all motorcycle-related collisions. However, it’s worth mentioning that teens only represent 1% of total motorcyclists. This suggests that the collision rate is disproportionately high among teen riders. Many of these teens have no formal training in motorcycle operation before crashing. This all suggests that teens are more likely to suffer fatal accidents while riding motorcycles – but the number of older motorcyclists is much higher.

Massachusetts High School Student Suffers Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On December 9th, it was reported that a Massachusetts high school student lost their life in a motorcycle accident. According to the police, this teen motorcyclist collided with a truck in an intersection. Police arrived at the scene to discover that the victim had already passed away. Classmates were heavily affected by this loss, and all classes were canceled following the accident.

Suing on Behalf of a Deceased Teen

The responsibility of filing a wrongful death claim often falls to the parents of deceased teens. If you have lost a loved one in a motorcycle accident, you should get in touch with local lawyers to assess your legal options. A wrongful death lawsuit can provide you with compensation for funeral expenses, emotional distress, unpaid medical expenses, and more.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Boston?

If you’ve been searching for Boston motorcycle accident lawyers, rest assured that you have plenty of options. Choose from the wide selection of Massachusetts motorcycle accident lawyers, and you can strive for the best possible results after losing a loved one in a motorcycle crash. No amount of money can bring your loved one back, but motorcycle accident lawyers may be able to help you achieve a sense of justice and closure. Remember, the statute of limitations can prevent you from filing a lawsuit if you wait too long – so get in touch with qualified accident lawyers today.

