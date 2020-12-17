As Christmas Approaches, Huffy, Walmart Recall 5,000 UTV Kid Toys

Huffy is recalling about 5,000 toy UTV toys over safety concerns.

With Christmas fast approaching, parents might be scrambling to finish last-minute shopping for their kids. There is one toy that should be avoided, though. According to a recent recall, more “5,000 battery-powered ride-on UTV toys meant to let kids drive through the toughest terrains” might move on their own, posing an injury risk. The notice states the toys were sold nationwide and online at Walmart stores.

The voluntary recall was announced by Huffy earlier this week and includes the Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs. The toys retailed for $500 and were sold between August 2019 through September 2020. The affected dates codes included in the recall are as follow: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319 and 33719. The model number is 17249.

In total, it’s estimated that about 5,150 toy UTVs were sold. So far the company has received 36 reports of the “two-seater UTV unexpectedly moving when someone tried to connect the battery after recharging it.” Fortunately, the company hasn’t received reports of anyone being injured while riding the UTVs, though there is a worry that injury incidents are only a matter of time.

For now, customers are being asked to stop using the UTVs immediately and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller. You can call Huffy Monday through Friday at 888-366-3828.

