Association of Corporate Counsel Launches ACC Brazil to Support the Country’s Thriving Corporate Legal Community

São Paulo – The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), a premier global legal association representing over 46,000 in-house counsel globally, announced the launch of ACC Brazil, a new online community for in-house professionals across the country.

This new community will serve more than 1,000 in-house legal professionals across various industries in the region, including consumer goods, energy, oil and gas, and telecommunications. ACC Brazil will feature an exclusive and vibrant virtual platform where members can connect with peers, access valuable resources, and discover can’t-miss events, taking place both online and in-person, covering topics such as AI’s impact, career development, evolving regulations, legal tech innovations, risk management, and more.

“Brazil is an economic powerhouse and strategic hub for multinational businesses whose in-house professionals will benefit by having an ACC Brazil community,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC President and CEO. “Brazilian in-house professionals, who face business challenges and opportunities that are similar to their global colleagues, will be able to conveniently tap into the ACC global community to quickly access helpful resources, get answers and recommendations from peers, and expand their network. As South America’s largest economy, Brazil’s growing in-house community will continue to play a critical role in the global business landscape. We are excited to join to launch ACC Brazil and look forward to working together to build a thriving in-house community.”

A group of respected in-house leaders from top multinational companies is serving as our founding leadership:

Chair: Paulo Samico, Legal Manager, Business Support and Open Innovation, Mondelēz Brazil

Vice Chair: Fernanda Funck, Senior Corporate Attorney, Microsoft

Vice Chair: Felipe Coffone, Senior Efficiency and Innovation Legal Manager, Whirlpool

Vice Chair: Natália Dias, Corporate Legal Manager, Grupo Nós

According to the “2024 ACC Chief Legal Officers Survey”, further developing skills such as business acumen, communication abilities, and executive presence are highly sought after by law department leaders around the globe. In addition to legal topics, ACC Brazil will play a key role in providing training and networking opportunities to help members achieve their career aspirations.

Paulo Samico, ACC Brazil Chair, shared: “It is an honor to serve as the inaugural Chair of ACC Brazil. This is not a solo endeavor; I am privileged to have the support of a collaborative community in our country, as well as the partnership of my 19 co-founders of ACC Brazil, who are esteemed legal professionals representing prominent Brazilian and multinational corporations. My primary objective is to strengthen the in-house counsel network in Brazil and ensure that ACC Brazil develops valuable resources to address the dynamic and challenging issues that arise when conducting business in Latin America and beyond. ACC’s global network and expertise will be invaluable in supporting the needs of our members, including providing training to enhance legal, business, and soft skills for career advancement. We strive to be more than just Legal Business Partners; we aim to be Legal Business Leaders. Brazil’s corporate legal community is vibrant, proactive, and very welcoming. I look forward to facilitating meaningful connections among my peers and making ACC proud of this community in Brazil.”

For more information, please visit www.acc.com/brazil

About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations, and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 46,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, and Facebook.