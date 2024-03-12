Attorney for E. Jean Carroll Says Trump Could Face Another Defamation Lawsuit

In a press release, E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer–Roberta Kaplan–said that Trump’s remarks at a recent campaign rally in Georgia could establish cause for yet another defamation claim against the former president.

An attorney for E. Jean Carroll, the former advice columnist who recently won an $83.3 million defamation award against Donald Trump, said that her client is considering filing another complaint after the ex-president made allegedly slanderous statements at a campaign rally.

According to The Associated Press, Carroll’s lawyer recently said that she and Kaplan have continued to monitor Trump’s remarks—remarks that have repeatedly challenged the outcome of the defamation case, and which have sometimes cast Carroll as a politically-motivated opportunist.

“As we said after the last jury verdict, we continue to monitor every statement that Donald Trump makes about our client, E. Jean Carroll,” lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a press release.

Kaplan’s statement made apparent reference to a Georgia campaign speech, in which Trump told a crowd of supporters that he had “just posted” the $91.6 million bond needed to cover the jury’s award during appeals.

In Georgia, Trump said that he “just posted a $91 million bond, $91 million on a fake story, totally made-up story.”

“Ninety-one million,” Trump said, “based on [the] false accusations made about me by a woman that I know nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of.”

As LegalReader.com has reported before, Carroll attracted national scrutiny in 2019 after publishing a New York magazine article in which she stated that Donald Trump had sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store sometime in the mid-1990s.

Trump, nearing the end of his term as president, responded by calling Carroll a “liar,” claiming that he had never met her, and saying that she was not his “type.”

In November 2016, Carroll filed a lawsuit seeking damages for sexual assault, battery, and defamation. Since proceedings began, Trump has maintained his original position, reiterating that he either does not know Carroll or never had anything resembling a substantive relationship with her.

“I know nothing about her,” Trump said on Saturday. “This woman is not a believable person.”

The Associated Press notes that Trump spent more than 10 minutes speaking and complaining about his assorted legal woes, joking that he had been indicted more times than the “late, great Al Capone.”

Trump also took an opportunity during the rally to rail against the trial judge overseeing Carroll’s case as a “Democrat-deranged judge,” before levying similar accusations against a New York court that refused to block the collection of $454 million in fraud-related damages.

Trump and his legal team are appealing the verdicts in both cases.

