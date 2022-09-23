Back to School Safety Tips

Distracted walking is a dangerous habit of many people when heading back to school.

The back to school season is always a hectic time of year for parents of young kids who are falling back into the groove of their school routines. As summer break comes to an end and the school year begins, school campuses fill with people and traffic inevitably builds around these areas. When parents send their kids to school, as almost every parent does, many worry about their safety. Individual schools have the proper administrative staff and safety guidelines to protect students and keep them safe to the best of their ability. At the same time, families can teach and reinforce safety measures to their kids so that they can do their part in staying safe while at school.

The following four tips can help parents of students in elementary, junior high, or high school remind their kids of ways to stay safe and avoid injuries or accidents at school.

Avoid Distracted Walking

From elementary to high school, it is not uncommon for kids to walk to school in most suburban neighborhoods. However, distracted walking is a dangerous habit of many people when heading back to school. According to the National Safety Council, cellphones are a deadly distraction when walking and teens are at a greater risk. As a pedestrian, it is important to be aware of your surroundings especially in school zones where there are many moving cars. Remember to avoid texting and talking on the phone when walking on busy roads and especially when crossing the street.

Cross the Street at Marked Crosswalks

When walking to and from school, it is important to only cross the street at marked crosswalks or controlled intersections. This is the safest way to cross busy roads during the start and end of the school day when many moving cars are passing by. Even when crossing at a designated crosswalk, remember to look both ways to make sure it is safe to cross. The Savannah pedestrian accident attorneys at Bowen Painter Trial Lawyers share that speeding and distracted driving are common causes of pedestrian collisions. You can never assume that a driver will see you as a pedestrian, which is why it is important to always double check.

Always Wear a Helmet While Biking

No matter how long or short the bike ride is, it is important to always wear a helmet while biking. When biking to and from school, wearing a bicycle helmet can significantly protect the rider from serious injuries in the event of an accident. The Aurora car accident attorneys at Manning Law advise that bicycle riders are at a greater risk of injury when a car crash with a bicyclist occurs. Remember to stay on the right side of the road, follow all traffic rules, and stay vigilant when sharing the road with fast moving cars.

Wear Proper Protective Sports Gear During Practices and Games

For many kids in school, playing on a sports team is one of the highlights of the school year. As the fall sports season begins, remembering to be prepared with the proper safety gear and equipment is important to prevent serious injuries. According to Stanford Children’s Health, more than 3.5 million children ages 14 and younger get injured each year while playing sports. Especially for contact sports such as football, rugby, or lacrosse, it is extremely important for players to protect themselves from preventable injuries. Sports injuries at school can vary from mild sprains or contusions, to fractured bones or serious traumatic brain injuries. Wearing protective sports gear during sports practices and games is the best way to stay safe and avoid injuries that can interrupt the sports season.