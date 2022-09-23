Getting a Residence Permit in Spain

Moving abroad is a big decision. But with the correct information, you can fulfill your desire and try your luck in Spain.

Today the world has converged into a small global village, owing to better connectivity. Chances are that you and your family may search abroad for better possibilities and a healthier way of living. If you want to settle in Europe, Spain is the best option.

You can apply for various kinds of visas if you meet the requirements. One of their most well-known is the “Golden Visa” program, which essentially grants non-Europeans a residency card to live in Spain in exchange for a €500,000 investment in the nation.

Why do you need a Golden Visa?

Non-EU nationals planning to make a sizable investment in Spain are given the Golden Visa and a residence permit. The aim is to encourage foreigners to invest money in Spain for the privilege of residing and working there and boosting the nation’s economy.

In the Schengen Area, it allows free movement.

Your Golden Visa will be active for one year once you receive it. You must travel during this period to convert your visa to a two-year residence permit in Spain. The permit can be extended indefinitely without any stay conditions if you keep investing.

Who can apply?

Any foreigners seeking residence or entry through investment in Spain. You may apply if you meet the general conditions and are an entrepreneur, an investor, a highly skilled professional, or a researcher. Additionally, if you apply for this status as the primary investor, you can bring your family along.

What is the duration of the process?

If you rely on a knowledgeable attorney with several years of experience handling Golden Visa concerns and processes, getting a Golden Visa is rather quick and simple. The process can take a few weeks to many months, depending on your circumstances and the specifics of your case.

Whom to approach?

Obtaining a golden visa in Spain is now easier. Talk to attorneys with expertise in helping people with the same. You must find out about them online and read client reviews and case studies.

Without you having to worry about anything, a good lawyer can help you promptly and efficiently to apply for the Golden Visa on your behalf and that of your family.

Where do I need to invest?

You need to invest your money in one of the following things to be qualified for the Golden Visa:

Invest at least € 500,000 in Spanish real estate, € 2,000,000 in Spanish government bonds, € 1,000,000 in Spanish company shares, € 1,000,000 in Spanish bank deposits, or € 500,000 in a business enterprise of public benefit.

You must also meet the following requirements in addition to investing.

You must be at least 18 years old to enter. You must not have a criminal history. A Schengen visa must not have previously been denied to you.

In Spain, you must have healthcare coverage.

Most prospective applicants seek advice from experts in investment immigration to ascertain eligibility because the investment is so significant and dangerous.

How do I get a Golden Visa for Spain?

You can apply for a visa at the closest Spanish Embassy or Consulate if you have made any of the investments above. Although the investment does not need to be finalized when applying, you must be committed to completing it.

You can apply for a visa without being in Spain, but you must first go there to create a bank account, consult with a lawyer, and have a better idea of your investment alternatives.

You can do this on your own or with the assistance of experts.

Which family members are eligible for a Golden Visa to Spain?

The following family members are eligible for the Spain Golden Visa:

Your spouse Young people (18 and under). They also qualify for the visa if they have adult children dependent on them due to physical or mental issues despite not being minors. Elderly parents who depend on you.

Additionally, your relatives will be granted residence permits and open access to the Schengen Area.

Wrap up

