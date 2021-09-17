Baker Farms Issues Urgent Recall for Kale Amid Listeria Concerns

Baker Farms is recalling certain packages of kale that might be contaminated with listeria.

If you’re a fan of kale, this recall is for you. Earlier this week, Baker Farms issued a recall for three kale products over concerns they might be contaminated with listeria. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the following products are included in the recall:

Product Size UPC Production

Code BEST BY Baker Farms Kale 1 lb 8 13098 02001 6 107020-21832 09-18-2021 Kroger Kale 1 lb 0 11110 18170 1 107020-21832 09-18-2021 SEG Grocers Kale 1 lb 0 38259 11482 7 107020-21832 09-18-2021

Fortunately, there have been no illnesses linked to the recall. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious illnesses, though. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system are most vulnerable to infection. Symptoms may include the following: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

For now, consumers who have the product in their homes should either throw it away or return it for a full refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Mr. Richard G. Baker at richard@bakerfamilyproduce.com or by phone at 229-769-3113.

