Baltimore Teen Escapes Alleged Basement Stabbing

The teenager escaped after striking her alleged attacker with a fire extinguisher.

A 23-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in Baltimore and stabbing her inside a home is facing multiple charges after the teenager fought back and escaped, according to authorities. The girl reportedly used a fire extinguisher to strike her attacker before running from the basement stabbing and seeking help from nearby residents. Abubakarr Barrie has been charged with attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment. Court records indicate that he remains in custody without bond.

The incident happened on October 22, when Barrie was reportedly driving in Baltimore. He was operating an unlicensed cab when he encountered the teenager and offered her a ride. She accepted, but investigators say he did not take her to her intended destination. Instead, he allegedly brought her to a house on the 3700 block of Garrison Boulevard, where he was renting a room. The pair entered the basement, where the girl said Barrie pushed her down a short flight of stairs and took her into a small room. He allegedly told her to put down her phone and remain quiet. The situation quickly turned violent, according to the account included in court documents.

Barrie allegedly began stabbing the teenager repeatedly. She fought back, scratching at him before grabbing a fire extinguisher and hitting him with it. That gave her an opportunity to get away. She ran up the stairs and out of the house, reportedly without clothing or shoes. A person who rented the room to Barrie described seeing the girl suddenly run through the door after the basement stabbing. The landlord told Baltimore television station WBFF that she appeared to be fleeing in a hurry.

After getting outside, the teenager went from door to door until someone agreed to help her contact emergency services. Responding officers found her naked and covered in blood. Court records state that she had five stab wounds, one of which caused a collapsed lung. The extent of her injuries required medical attention. The girl was able to provide information that helped police identify Barrie as the person who allegedly attacked her. Investigators also spoke with the home’s landlord as they worked to establish what had happened.

According to charging documents, Barrie later asked the landlord whether the home’s surveillance cameras had recorded activity around the property. When the landlord asked why he wanted to know, Barrie allegedly claimed that a girl had taken his wallet. That explanation drew attention as investigators continued looking into the teenager’s account. Authorities also had access to the victim’s phone, which was reportedly still in Barrie’s possession. Investigators used information from the device to help locate him. He was arrested on October 24, two days after the alleged attack.

Barrie’s background has also drawn attention. The Department of Homeland Security identified him as a citizen of Sierra Leone who was in the United States unlawfully. The agency also stated that he had been arrested in New York City in July and later released. Federal immigration officials lodged a detainer after the Baltimore charges were filed.

During a court appearance, Barrie’s defense attorney described him as an Uber Eats driver. The basement stabbing case remains pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 25, where the case is expected to move through the next stage of the court process. The teenager’s escape came after an attack that authorities say left her with serious injuries. Her decision to fight back and get out of the house allowed her to reach people who could call for help. Police have not released additional details about the events leading up to the encounter.

Sources:

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