Pennsylvania Mother Charged for Cannabis in Child’s Backpack

Police say a mother requested the return of suspected marijuana found in her child’s backpack.

A Pennsylvania mother is facing child endangerment charges after suspected marijuana was discovered inside her child’s backpack at an elementary school in Verona Borough, according to police. The incident reportedly occurred Wednesday morning at Verner Elementary School, where school employees noticed an unusual odor coming from a student’s belongings. Kylie Williams, 30, was identified as the child’s mother and charged in connection with the discovery. Police said an officer was already inside the school handling an unrelated matter when the principal requested assistance with a separate concern involving a student.

According to the criminal complaint, the principal told the officer that the student had arrived at school with a strong smell believed to be marijuana. School employees were gathering students’ backpacks and folders when one staff member noticed a package inside the child’s bag that appeared to contain marijuana. The school administration contacted the student’s mother, who was later identified as Williams. During the conversation, she allegedly asked school officials to return the package to her and suggested that the matter did not need to be shared with anyone else. Police included that reported exchange in the complaint filed against her.

Investigators said the package was labeled “Lemon Cherry Sherbert 14G Littles Hybrid” and carried Williams’ name. The label and identifying information reportedly connected the package to the child’s mother, although the allegations will be addressed through the court process. Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. She was later released after posting bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is expected to take place later in November, when the allegations can be reviewed as the case moves forward.

The discovery raised concerns about how the package ended up inside a student’s school bag and whether the child had been exposed to the substance before arriving at school. The available police account does not explain whether the child knew what the package contained, how long it had been inside the backpack, or whether the student had handled its contents.

The charges against Williams come as she is also facing a separate, ongoing case involving allegations of a physical assault against her 13-year-old child. Court records show that the earlier case remains pending. The nature of those allegations and their current legal status are separate from the school incident. The two cases involve different allegations, and neither should be treated as proof of the other. Williams is entitled to the presumption of innocence as the proceedings continue.

Child endangerment charges can bring serious consequences, depending on the specific allegations, evidence, and circumstances involved. In this case, the prosecution will need to address the circumstances surrounding the package, its connection to Williams, and the events that led to its discovery at the school.

The preliminary hearing later this month is expected to provide an opportunity for the court to review the initial evidence and determine how the case will proceed. Additional details may become available as court proceedings continue. For now, the allegations center on the suspected marijuana package found among a student’s school belongings and the mother’s reported request that school officials return it without involving others.

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Pittsburgh-area mom charged after suspected marijuana found inside her child’s school backpack

Pa. mom charged after marijuana found in child’s school backpack

Verona mother charged after marijuana found in child’s backpack