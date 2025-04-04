BBB National Programs’ Digital Advertising Accountability Program Issues New Compliance Guidance for Political Advertising

In its role as the data privacy watchdog for the DAA, DAAP monitors the marketplace for compliance with the DAA’s Self-Regulatory Principles, including the Political Advertising Principles.

New York, NY – BBB National Programs’ Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) has issued its new Compliance Guidance: How to Ensure Transparency in Political Advertising, to educate advertisers on the requirements for sponsorship transparency for online and mobile app political advertisements.

DAAP reviews political ads for non-compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) Political Advertising Principles, which mandate clear, meaningful, and prominent disclosure of the ad’s sponsor. The Compliance Guidance, which elaborates on those Principles, is designed to help political campaigns and their ad tech partners meet notice and disclosure requirements.

Key highlights of the Compliance Guidance include:

Enhanced Notice Requirements : Political ads must include clear notice indicating they are political ads, using icons, symbols, or specific wording.

: Political ads must include clear notice indicating they are political ads, using icons, symbols, or specific wording. Political Advertisement Notice : Details of who paid for the ad must be linked from the enhanced notice, including contact information and disclaimers required by law.

: Details of who paid for the ad must be linked from the enhanced notice, including contact information and disclaimers required by law. Emerging Technologies: Special considerations for new advertising modalities, such as connected TV (CTV), to ensure transparency in all digital formats.

In its role as the data privacy watchdog for the DAA, DAAP monitors the marketplace for compliance with the DAA’s Self-Regulatory Principles, including the Political Advertising Principles. When it identifies non-compliance, DAAP reports its findings to the DAA and, when appropriate, government authorities.

