Bebe au Lait Infant Teethers Recalled Amid Safety Concerns

Bebe au Lait is recalling certain infant teethers that may pose a choking hazard

If you’re a parent with a teething child, listen up. Earlier this week, a recall was announced for certain wooden Bebe au Lait infant teethers because they may pose a choking hazard.

According to the recall notice, the infant teethers were sold in 12 different shapes. They are being recalled because the “string that connects the beads can come untied, creating a choking hazard for infants.”

About 8,000 teethers are affected by the recall. They were sold at various retailers, including Target, and online at Zuilily and BebeauLait.com. They retailed for around $15 and were sold between May 2019 and October 2021. The following types of teethers are included in the recall:

Butterfly and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether Boat Wooden Bebe Teether Cactus Wooden Bebe Teether Dinosaur Wooden Bebe Teether Heart and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether Moon and Star Wooden Bebe Teether Owl Wooden Bebe Teether Rainbow Wooden Bebe Teether Starfish Wooden Bebe Teether Tropical leaf Wooden Bebe Teether Turtle Wooden Bebe Teether World Wooden Bebe Teether

If you have one of the teethers, contact Bebe au Lait for store credit or a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the company at 800-270-9398 or via email at recall@bebeaulait.com.

