A Beginner’s Guide to Digital Marketing in 2020

It takes some serious planning and investment of time and energy. But, without it, you can’t expect your business to get very far so it’s crucial for your success.

The success of your business depends on various factors. The quality of your services or products certainly is important. So is your relationship with your customers and clients. But, you shouldn’t forget about the importance of your online identity. Digital marketing, the way you advertise your brand online, is an irreplaceable piece of the puzzle, necessary for the success of your company or business.

If you’re not sure what digital marketing is all about, or how to approach it, don’t worry. This article will cover the basics of digital marketing for 2020 and help you build your digital marketing strategy. We’ll take it one step at a time and break it down together.

Let’s get started.

Omnipresence

The first thing you need to understand about digital marketing in 2020 is that it is about building a multi-platform marketing strategy.

That means that every company, brand, business, or firm, need to be present in all the major advertising platforms of today.

You can no longer choose one platform and invest all your efforts into getting your target audience to see it. Instead, you need to simultaneously run several of them:

social media

email

blogs

your website

That also means that you have to produce various kinds of content. For each platform, you’ll create and publish something specific.

We’ll break down each of the links in the chain of digital marketing for 2020 and help you gain a better understanding of what to do.

Online Identity & Branding

While you’ll be employing different platforms, you still need to be consistent in term of:

style

image

identity

You need to create a brand and stick to it in all of your channels of advertising.

That means:

using the same brand colors and fonts

nurturing the same style of writing

creating a brand personality and using different means to show it

Once you establish these ground rules, you can go on to focusing on specific platforms.

Blogging

Blogging is considered to be the foundation of every successful and effective digital marketing strategy. When you have a strong blog, you have a strong loyal audience that you can turn into clients or customers.

So, how does a blog work?

Your blog needs to:

cover various trending topics from your niche

provide answers to questions

solve doubts

use reliable resources

give accurate information

If your blog posts are trustworthy and reliable, you’ll get more people to visit it often. This way, they’ll discover your business.

Let’s say your law firm is running a blog. For the purpose of law firm marketing, you publish an article titled “What to Expect During the Divorce Process.” People interested in this topic might also need to hire a divorce lawyer. At the end of the article, you can provide a link to booking your services.

It’s that simple.

Still, to ensure you rank high in Google search results, you need to learn about:

finding trending topics

SEO

proper use of keywords

This will help you skyrocket your blog.

Social Media



With more than 3 billion active users worldwide, social media is one of the strongest platforms for digital marketing in 2020.

It allows you to reach your target audience, establish a communication with them, and receive a huge amount of feedback data.

Still, each platform is different and requires a unique style and approach. Here’s what platforms you should consider employing:

Instagram



Instagram is one of the strongest social media platforms that a huge number of people use. You can use this platform to build brand awareness, connect with people, and send them all the right messages.

When it comes to Instagram, you need to:

rely heavily on visuals

use all of its features such as IGTV, Stories, hashtags, videos, images, polls, Q&As, etc.

organize giveaways

do live videos

link your posts to your blog

Instagram will help you increase your customer base and get more people to know about you.

YouTube

Since video is slowly taking over and becoming stronger than ever in 2020, you should consider doing YouTube videos such as:

How-To Tutorials

Step-by-Step Guides

Answering the audience’s questions

Your YouTube channel should also be a source of valuable information, and help your target audience understand your business better.

This will encourage them to become your customers and clients.

Facebook

Creating a Facebook page can also be a great step in your digital marketing strategy. There you can share your blog posts, or invite people to contact you via Facebook Messenger.

A more advanced digital marketing strategy could include a chatbot to answer your customers’ questions and help them find the product or services they’re looking for.

Email Marketing

Email Marketing might not be the most popular form of advertising, but it’s still a regular part of the digital marketing strategy for 2020.

Email marketing can work wonders for your marketing if you use it properly.

Here’s how it works:

you build a subscribers list and never stop working on it

you create email marketing campaigns for specific sets of people

you create email marketing copy that you send to those groups

you follow the results and get the feedback

For example, if you plan on giving a 20% discount on specific services during the entire month of February, you can inform your customers about it. Make sure you create a call-to-action that invites them to book your services or buy your special-offer products.

This way, you’re using email marketing to inform the right people about an offer they might be interested in.

Remember, for each email marketing copy, gather the data and run the results to learn what your audience likes and doesn’t like.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, it takes some serious planning and investment of time and energy. But, without it, you can’t expect your business to get very far so it’s crucial for your success.

The guidelines above are the perfect beginners in digital marketing. It will help you lay solid ground and build on from there. Good luck and go for it!