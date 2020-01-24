Law Firm Marketing: Failures & Fixes

As a law firm, you should learn from the failures of other companies and implement the right strategies in your firm so as to attract more clients.

Marketing is not a complicated process as it seems for many business owners. It’s not about just gaming the Google search and chasing the right keyword, though it is necessary for every law firm to pay the right attention to SEO. But it’s more about implementing the right marketing practice at the right time.

Let’s face it, if also you are on the first position of the Google search engine results but your message does not match with the needs of the customer then you have lost them.

You can follow some of the simple steps to fix your marketing practice:

Crafting the message with context: As many failed businesses have done it before, law firms also commit the mistake of building the message around their own achievements, qualifications, of no interest to the customer.

This can significantly help in lead generation.

Increasing your presence in the legal directories: Try to increase your presence in the legal directories as it will give you much needed exposure. Including the firm in the main directories is one of the simple ways of promoting your service.

A powerful content has immense effect to build the awareness for the brand. It can demonstrate the expertise and value of your brand, which automatically helps in drawing prospects to your website. The free content which you will be providing to your audience can be in different forms such as:

Educational blog

FAQs

Case studies

Newsletter articles

Adding the live chat to the website: In recent years, live chat has increasingly become popular as it provides the following benefits:

Immediate answer to the query of the client

You can make your website available 24/7

Helps to connect with the potential client immediately

It makes your firm look modern and progressive

Backlinks from media sites have high authority: When you have backlinks from the media sites that have high authority then it can improve your rankings. Improved rankings means the client can now easily find your website in the Google search results. There are different tactics which you can try for this.

Conclusion:

Any company or firm will have its own share of failures and ways to fix them. As a law firm, you should learn from the failures of other companies and implement the right strategies in your firm so as to attract more clients.