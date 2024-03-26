Bekina Boots Achieves New ASTM F3445-21 Slip Resistance Certification in the US, but What’s New?

Bekina Boots: Pioneering Safety with Every Step

Bekina Boots’ achievement in securing the ASTM F3445-21 certification underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, and customer safety. This milestone is especially significant for workers in industries dealing with slip-related hazards, such as agriculture, food processing, construction, and marine sectors, where superior slip-resistant footwear is crucial for safety and performance.

By meeting the rigorous standards set forth by ASTM F3445-21, Bekina Boots not only reaffirms its leadership in the safety footwear market but also its dedication to providing products that ensure the utmost in protection, comfort, and durability. This certification is a testament to Bekina Boots’ investment in advanced technologies and rigorous testing protocols aimed at exceeding industry safety standards.

About ASTM International

ASTM International is a globally recognized leader in the development and delivery of voluntary consensus standards, with over 12,000 standards in operation worldwide. These standards play a crucial role in enhancing product quality, promoting safety, and facilitating market access and trade.

About Bekina Boots

Founded over 60 years ago in a rural area of Belgium, Bekina Boots has grown from a local family business to a global player in the PU safety boot market. With the third generation of the family at the helm, the company continues to innovate and grow, guided by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Bekina Boots, made in Belgium, worn worldwide and available in the USA with a warehouse in Chicago and a local sales suport office.

For more information about Bekina Boots and their products, please visit us.bekina-boots.com or contact us.