Bekina Boots Achieves New ASTM F3445-21 Slip Resistance Certification in the US, but What’s New?

United States – In a significant step towards enhancing workplace safety, Bekina Boots, the second-largest PU safety boot manufacturer worldwide, is proud to announce its attainment of the ASTM F3445-21 slip resistance certification for its line of safety boots in the United States. This certification marks a noteworthy advancement in the company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of safety and performance in occupational footwear.
The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) has recently unveiled ASTM F3445-21, an updated standard that establishes the latest benchmark in measuring slip resistance for safety footwear. This standard surpasses its predecessor, ASTM F3445-18, by incorporating improved testing methodologies that closely mimic real-world conditions, thereby offering a more accurate and comprehensive assessment of a boot’s traction capabilities.
A New Era in Slip Resistance Certification
ASTM F3445-21 is distinguished by its enhanced precision and broader applicability, ensuring a more reliable evaluation of footwear’s slip resistance across diverse surfaces and conditions. For the end-user, this translates into increased safety, informed purchasing decisions, and greater peace of mind, knowing that their footwear is certified to provide superior protection against slips and falls.
Key Differences Between ASTM F3445-21 and ASTM F3445-18
- Improved Testing Methodology: The new standard employs a refined testing methodology that better simulates real-world conditions, ensuring that footwear is tested across a wider range of surfaces and contaminants.
- Enhanced Precision and Reliability: ASTM F3445-21 provides more precise and reliable data, allowing manufacturers to fine-tune the design and materials of their products for optimal slip resistance.
- Broader Applicability: This update broadens the scope of the standard to include a wider variety of footwear, ensuring that more products are assessed for their slip resistance capabilities.
Bekina Boots: Pioneering Safety with Every Step
Bekina Boots’ achievement in securing the ASTM F3445-21 certification underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, and customer safety. This milestone is especially significant for workers in industries dealing with slip-related hazards, such as agriculture, food processing, construction, and marine sectors, where superior slip-resistant footwear is crucial for safety and performance.
By meeting the rigorous standards set forth by ASTM F3445-21, Bekina Boots not only reaffirms its leadership in the safety footwear market but also its dedication to providing products that ensure the utmost in protection, comfort, and durability. This certification is a testament to Bekina Boots’ investment in advanced technologies and rigorous testing protocols aimed at exceeding industry safety standards.
About ASTM International
ASTM International is a globally recognized leader in the development and delivery of voluntary consensus standards, with over 12,000 standards in operation worldwide. These standards play a crucial role in enhancing product quality, promoting safety, and facilitating market access and trade.
About Bekina Boots
Founded over 60 years ago in a rural area of Belgium, Bekina Boots has grown from a local family business to a global player in the PU safety boot market. With the third generation of the family at the helm, the company continues to innovate and grow, guided by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Bekina Boots, made in Belgium, worn worldwide and available in the USA with a warehouse in Chicago and a local sales suport office.
For more information about Bekina Boots and their products, please visit us.bekina-boots.com or contact us.
