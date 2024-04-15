Bekina Boots joins the Climate Pledge, Committing to Net-ZeroCarbon Emissions by 2040

As a family-owned company with a rich history dating back to 1962, Bekina Boots has always prioritized sustainability, not as a trend, but as a fundamental principle guiding its operations.

United States — Bekina Boots, the second-largest polyurethane safety boot manufacturer worldwide, proudly announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge.

As a family-owned company with a rich history dating back to 1962, Bekina Boots has always prioritized sustainability, not as a trend, but as a fundamental principle guiding its operations. By joining The Climate Pledge, Bekina reinforces its commitment to making significant strides in sustainability, aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies together to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 – a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies that align with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

Bekina Boots has long been at the forefront of innovation and sustainability within the boot manufacturing industry. Based in the heart of the Flemish Ardennes in Kluisbergen -Belgium, Bekina has evolved from a family of cobblers into a global leader in the safety boots market for the agricultural, fishing, food processing, and industrial sectors. The company is renowned for its proprietary NEOTANE material — a lightweight, durable polyurethane that significantly extends the lifespan of its boots, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability.

Davy Goossens, SDE Director of Bekina Boots, stated: “At Bekina, we consider sustainability not just as a corporate responsibility, but as a core value that shapes every aspect of our business. We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint through initiatives such as minimizing waste, lowering carbon emissions, and utilizing eco-friendly materials. Our goal is to lead by example, proving that it is possible to run a successful business while prioritizing the planet’s health and the well-being of our people. Joining The Climate Pledge is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make sustainability a cornerstone of our operations. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and achieve net-zero carbon by 2040. Today, over 470 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

About Bekina Boots

Founded over 60 years ago in a rural area of Belgium, Bekina Boots has grown from a local family business to a global player in the PU safety boot market. With the third generation of the family at the helm, the company continues to innovate and grow, guided by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Bekina Boots, made in Belgium, worn worldwide and available in the USA!

