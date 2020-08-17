Big Law vs. We the People

The question remains “What will we the people do?”

Big Law is at work.

How does Big Law rule us all for their benefit?

One way is to create dilemmas such that either way they win. Heads they win. Tails we lose.

It is happening now with the 2020 election.

At a time when we the people are living and dying from the violence of the coronavirus and many other factors under the worst governance in the history of the U.S.A., you might think we, the people, could do much better, but….

Big Law knows how they can do better – for themselves.

Big Law has Unlimited Money + Access to Power + Control of Public Policy Options. And they know how to use it.

Consider the money:

Within 48 hours of Sen. Harris joining Biden on the ticket, $48 million was “donated” to the ticket. 1

Consider Access to Power:

Harris’ husband is Big Law partner Douglas C. Emhoff. 2

Consider the dilemma Big Law creates:

Big Buck$ for GOP. 3

Heads they win. Tails we lose.

Lady Justice

Lady Justice weeps.

Although blindfolded, Lady Justice feels the weight of millions of people suffering.

Lady Justice hears the cries of suffering people.

Lady Justice smells the stench of Big Money.

Lady Justice knows we the people suffer harms from:

Injustice (environmental, economic, and political)

Iniquity

Inequality

Injury

Indifference

The question remains “What will we the people do?”

