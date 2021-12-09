The Biggest Challenge for EB-5 Applicants

You will need to prove that your funds come from a legal source when entering the country. This is probably the biggest challenge that EB-5 applicants face.

For many immigrants looking to move to Atlanta, Georgia, the EB-5 Visa represents a promising gateway into the United States. However, the process of getting approved for this visa isn’t always straightforward. You may run into a few challenges as you strive for this visa, and sometimes these challenges can be quite difficult to overcome.

If you’re serious about getting your EB-5 Visa, it’s important to work with a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Georgia. These legal professionals know the ins and outs of immigration law, and they can guide you towards a positive legal outcome. They can also help you avoid some of the common mistakes that EB-5 Visa applicants tend to make.

What is an EB-5 Visa?

An EB-5 Visa is a very specific immigrant visa that allows investors to come to this country and stimulate economic and job growth in the United States. First created in 1990, the EB-5 has resulted in numerous individuals coming to the United States, setting up businesses, and creating new jobs for hardworking Americans. If you wish to pursue this type of visa, you need to be ready to invest at least $1 million and create ten jobs immediately. If you cannot invest $1 million, you can invest $500,000 and create ten jobs in a high-unemployment area or a targeted investment area (TEA).

Proving Funds Come from a Legal Source

You will need to prove that your funds come from a legal source when entering the country. This is probably the biggest challenge that EB-5 applicants face. Be prepared to show that you have legally acquired these funds, and that they were transferred to the United States through legal means.

This challenge is difficult to overcome because the USCIS has very high standards when it comes to the evidentiary supporting documentation of the source of these funds. The standards are perhaps higher than any other government body you might encounter. The primary issue is that many countries do not have the same requirements and standards as the United States when it comes to documenting the path and source of funds, especially in regards to tax documents. This is often why a qualified attorney is so important during this process.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for an attorney in Atlanta who can help you with your EB-5 application, look no further than Kuck Baxter, LLC. We have considerable experience with immigration law in this country, and we have helped numerous immigrants successfully make the move to the United States. Although the EB-5 can be challenging to obtain, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be successful. Book your consultation today, and we can make it happen.